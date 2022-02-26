The character of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Sagas like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which already has twenty-seven films, five series on Disney Plus and a huge narrative corpus adjacent to the one they are interweaving with it, always offer the opportunity to bring back any character. And that could happen with one of Avengers: Infinity War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2018) in Thor: Love and Thunder (Taika Waititi, 2022).

Last January we saw that the thundering god (Chris Hemsworth) will wear a new armor blue and yellow during his fourth adventure as the main superhero. In the Marvel comics, she was forged in a Pittsburgh steel mill, but speculation then arose about the origin that she could have in this new film installment, far from Pennsylvania.

Said armor isn’t the only artifact viewers want to know where the heck it came from. Because Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will be worth wielding the mjolnir on Thor: Love and Thunderthe Asgardian’s iconic hammer that his stepsister Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroys in ragnarok (Waititi, 2017). So a few explanations are needed here.

Eitri: from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Of course, we can not forget that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) picks up the hammer and uses it against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in a moment of Avengers: Endgame (Russo Brothers, 2019). But it’s about the one that Thor and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) are taken from Asgard on a time travel and then they give back, like the Infinity Stones used to reverse the genocidal snap.

It has been suggested that Eitri (Peter Dinklage), the one who manufactured in Nidavellir both the Infinity Gauntlet for Thanos and the Stormbreaker ax with which Thor could not kill him in Avengers: Infinity War but yes in end gamebe who gives him the new armor. And it makes sense, because the previous ones were made with Asgard steel, and this world no longer exists after Thor: Ragnarök.

Mjolnir, on the other hand, will probably be won by Jane Foster. But it turns out Peter Dinklage has joked about his possible appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder during an interview for The Empire Film Podcast: “Well, there’s another Thor movie out there, isn’t there? Is it coming out? Is that Taika directing…? What? I didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything. What? What?” So prepare for a reunion with Eitri.

