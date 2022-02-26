The board gave us a gift for the Concachampions title: Aguirre

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 25.02.2022 12:55:47





While during the week it transpired that Javier Aguirre is playing for his position against Atlético de San Luis on Matchday 7 of the Closure 2022the DT of scratched denied that there is a ultimatum and assured that the directive gave them a title gift of the Concachampions.

“I have not spoken with the board, the board came, He gave us a gift for the title of the Concachampions and sent us a message of full support this week, rightly so. We are busy and we think about tomorrow’s game, it is the only thing in which we channel our energy.

“The rest we understand everything, we can’t control ityou can control your rivals, play better than them, win games, that’s what you can do”, he said.

On the turbulent environment of the team, in which the fans ask for his exitthe Basque said not focus in that subject, since he can only control what happens in the soccer subject and not in the extrafield.

“I dedicate myself to soccer, what I have inside, that’s what I dedicate myself to, the other I can’t control, I haven’t done anything that is out of my reach. On 47 years I didn’t do it and now I dedicate myself to my own thing, soccer and the other I have never tried to modify what is not in my hands, “he added.

Aguirre He assured that in soccer only the result matters and not the ways in which it is achieved, in addition to the fact that it is rare in which you get a victory if you play badly.

“It goes hand in hand, very rarely do you find a result playing poorly, very rare. The result it’s pure and hardyou see the data against Puebla and you would not believe the result, but it is what it is worth. We have to win tomorrow to start adding three at home and to get into the standings. We have three games less, but that’s football and in the end nobody remembers the result. If you are a champion, nobody cares how you are a champion, what counts is the result and there is only one trophy for the League and 17 fail, ”he declared.