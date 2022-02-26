The best free Roblox games of 2022

In the middle of 2022, it is almost impossible for you not to know Roblox. We have told you about this gaming platform on numerous occasions, and the truth is that it does not stop growing and growing.

Similar to Minecraft, but betting on a mixed model (freemium and premium), Roblox is today one of the platforms that generates the most revenue in the console, PC and mobile market.

Not surprisingly, in a recent study we were able to gauge the success of Roblox on iOS and Android devices. Roblox Corp’s platform is at the top, along with PUBG, Free Fire, Genshin Impact…

Of course, controversy has always haunted Roblox. It is practically impossible for such a globalized service to be 100% immune to social threats, but this is more linked to a scourge in our society than to the game itself.

In Roblox you will find many video games, of very varied genres and suitable for all ages. And, of course, some of them are completely free. Are you wondering which are the best?

Well, that’s what we’re here for today. These are theThe best free Roblox games in 2022, which you can enjoy on Xbox, PC and mobile. There is everything: shooters, puzzles, sports, adventures, action…

SUPER GOLF!

A hilarious golf game that you can enjoy on Roblox. super-golf It’s accessible, colorful and engaging from the first game, because its mechanics are not complicated at all. In addition, it has a multiplayer mode to have some vices with friends.

For each victory or good hit in Super Golf, we will get coins, which we can use to buy better clubs, hats, skins, and other cosmetics. Super Golf! it’s one of the great sports games on Roblox, so don’t hesitate to try it.

BIG PAINTBALL

Call of Duty fan? Looking for a hybrid with the colorful Splatoon? It exists, and it’s called Big Paintball. This multiplayer FPS pits you against each other in competitive shooting matches to decide who is the king of the lobby. One of the best features of this fun free Roblox game is that it is simple and accessible..

There is no room for boredom in this colorful shooter. There are tons of game modes, killstreaks, cosmetics, and weapons, with the ability to customize our classes. Big Paintball is one of the best Roblox shooters, above Arsenal or Phantom Forces.

ISLANDS

If you like to play Minecraft, with Islands you will find a similar experience… and free. This Roblox sandbox is accessible and allows you to create your dream island, as well as visit the islands of your friends and interact with other users. Islands is an archipelago of dreams and imagination.

In Islands we can collect materials, explore different areas, face enemies and bosses, have pets and much more. As if that were not enough, this sandbox receives frequent updates, adding more elements and playable possibilities.

EPIC MINIGAME

If you like party games, Epic Minigames is your best option available in Roblox. You may not have a Nintendo Switch to play Mario Party, so this is a great alternative. More than 100 fun tests await you on the Epic Minigames board… ideal for family play.

From fast-paced shark escapes to frantic car races, Epic Minigames invites you to keep playing to unlock more trials, cosmetics and variants of this free Roblox game. Of course, try not to get lost on the board… and stay safe from the spades, something common in this title.

TOWER OF HELL

Do you dare to climb a convoluted tower? It seems easy, but of course tower of hell is one of the most challenging Roblox games. Your mission is simple: go level by level overcoming obstacles, enemies, solving puzzles and collaborating with your friends.

We are in the Tower of Hell, so prepare for the worst… because there are also different sections, difficulty levels, secrets to find and much more. Don’t let its colorful aesthetics fool you: you’ll have a hard time escaping this intricate tower-shaped labyrinth.

BROOKHAVEN

Live your life how you want Brookhaven. We are facing one of the best RPG-sandbox of Roblox, which allows us to do practically everything. According to its creators, between 400,000 and 500,000 users come to this life simulator every day, which makes it a great success.

Brookhaven is a fusion between The Sims, GTA and other similar titles. You can work, adopt boys and girls, decorate your house, buy cars or even rob banks. It’s up to you to be a quiet citizen or become a high-status thief. Like life itself, come on.

WORLD // ZERO

Fantasy lover? Do you like to roleplay? WorldZero it will become your favorite Roblox game. You can expect exploration through dungeons and fantasy environments, classes, weapons and equipment, epic combat and much more. World Zero is the World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy of Roblox.

Create your character, adopt a pet and improve your skills. Of course, do not forget to collaborate with other users, because some dungeons are tremendously difficult to face. You will lose yourself in the immersive fantasy world of World Zero.

MURDER MYSTERY 2

Murder Mystery 2 It’s like playing Cluedo. As soon as you enter his universe, you will no longer be able to escape the continuous loop of betrayals, murders, conspiracies and subplots. One thing is clear: someone is committing the crimes… and your mission is to discover him before he acts again.

Its playable style is similar to that of Among Us, except that this time the impostor is the murderer, in essence. In addition to having a deep plot, in Murder Mystery 2 we can also buy objects and cosmetics, play online with our friends and much more.

BLOX FRUITS

Attention, anime fans, because we are facing one of the best free Roblox games. Blox Fruits is an action role-playing game that is based on One Piece, although it also has references to Attack on Titan or Bleach. Every day it is played by more than 100,000 users on the Roblox platform.

Choose your anime character and start your adventure in Blox Fruits. You can go at your own pace, since the map is extensive, the missions are abundant and the continuous nods to different anime series are a real joy. You can play it alone or in company, and without a doubt we recommend it 100%.

JAILBREAK

If you like to play GTA Online, jailbreak it’s the best possible alternative… and it’s also free. This sandbox gives us the choice between becoming a policeman or a thief, with their consequent actions, of course.. You can play it alone or with your friends, which is when the fun multiplies.

As a policeman, you’ll have to avoid robberies and bank robberies, while as a “caco” you’ll have to organize yourself to complete your evil plan. In addition, in the store you will find better weapons, cosmetics, vehicles and other gadgets to increase the fun in Jailbreak.

Roblox allows us infinite possibilities on PC, Xbox One and iOS and Android devices, with games of all genres, a large community of players and a deep editor. discover them

These are best free roblox games in 2022. Some of them have been successful on the platform for years, while others are big and unexpected surprises. Do not hesitate to try them.

Have you tried any of these games on Roblox? Do you think there is a better alternative? We remind you that you can download the platform on your Xbox, PC or mobile, and choose the access route that best suits you.