The Batman won’t beat Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office at its premiere

Next week The Batman will hit theaters, the first reboot of the superhero since Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon- 39%, The Accountant – 51%) appeared dressed as the Bat Man in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% in 2016. Expectations are through the roof and the film has already become the second most successful in pre-sale tickets during the pandemic, only below Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. Will it be able to surpass the Sony and Marvel Studios tape?

batman is directed by Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%) and features Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, The Lighthouse – 96%, High Life – 73%) in the leading role; It was originally a feature film dedicated to the Batman of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), but as soon as Reeves joined the project, he decided he wanted to do something new and original, so he scrapped the script written by Affleck and Geoff Johns. His story is based on various comics and aims to explore the more detective side of the superhero.

Thanks to the multiple advances published so far, batman It has generated a lot of excitement among fans, and box office estimates are very good. In accordance with IndieWireIn its opening weekend, the film is expected to gross between US$120 million and US$200 million at the local box office (United States and Canada), a very good amount for any release during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, even in the best case scenario, if it raises $200 million, it will be far short of the $253 million it raised. Spider-Man: No Way Home on its first weekend. The reasons do not need to be explained, but if anyone has any doubts, we must remember that the Marvel movie brought back the two actors who had brought Spider-Man to life in the past, Tobey Maguire (The Master Move – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%), and seeing all three versions of the superhero on the big screen was a one-of-a-kind spectacle. The three installments of Spider-Man marked a before and after in superhero movies, and as for The Amazing Spider-Man, despite the fact that he divided opinions, the leading actor garnered many fans during his two films.

Taking the above into account, it is not surprising that batman will have a lower collection at the local box office; not only is it a completely new version, with an actor that many still associate with Twilight – 48%, it is also the reboot of a project that many expected to see starring Ben Affleckso there will be some fans who will not be interested in seeing the film.

For now, the reactions of the critics have not been made public, but very soon they will be on social networks and later the official reviews will start to come out. batmanmeanwhile, seems to have triumphed with test audiences, at least that’s what he told Matt Reeves to Collider:

What I actually found out, and it was amazing, was how much they loved that look [detectivesco]. That was the biggest relief. She was thinking, why did I do this? Why did I decide to do this kind of story? And what the first test screening told me was that the audience wanted this […] But I knew we were challenging the audience with this facet of the World’s Greatest Detective, because it was going to be a very complex narrative, and they just happened to love that part of it.

