‘The Batman’: Who are the villains that will drive Bruce Wayne mad? – Movie News

Robert Pattinson plays the new Bat Man in the Matt Reeves film. These are the enemies that we will see him fight from March 4.

The actor who plays Bruce Wayne is just as important as the villains he faces. During the long film career of Batman, the Bat Man’s enemies have given us much to talk about and have given us unforgettable moments. There is, for example, the interrogation with The Joker by Heath Ledger in The dark knight or the revenge of Two Faces (Aaron Eckhart) in the Christian Bale film. There is also the phrase “Have you danced with the devil in the moonlight?” pronounced by the villain of Jack Nicholson, who has gone down in history. Or the confrontation with Bane (Tom Hardy) in the legend is rebornwhere we see the hero in one of his worst moments.

Come on, that in this franchise Bruce Wayne is valued by the enemy he has to face. In the new installment of the saga, batmanRobert Pattinson takes over and fills the gap left by Ben Affleck after League of Justice. On this occasion, we will meet a Bruce Wayne in the beginning of him as a vigilante. He is not an expert and is still creating his own identity. As he wonders who he is, Enigma arrives, a serial killer terrorizing the citizens of Gotham City. To finish him off, you’ll have to make alliances that go against his own philosophy.

Before its premiere on March 4, we review who are the villains that bruce wayne faces in batman, film directed by Matt Reeves.

Enigma (Paul Dano)





Paul Dano has been chosen to give life to Enigma, the same villain that Jim Carrey played in batmanforever. It is about a serial killer who enjoys killing the residents of Gotham and broadcasting his crimes. Almost like a terrorist – this is how director Matt Reeves has defined him – the villain’s goal is to “unmask the truth” and put the city’s political elite, as well as Batman, to the test. He is one of the most brilliant criminal minds in Gotham and is quite a challenge for Bruce Wayne, especially for the one who stars in this film, who is not that experienced. Enigma will play with him based on riddles and will take him to the limit.

For Reeves, the influence when creating his version of the character comes from the Zodiac Killer, an actual serial killer who stalked the citizens of California in the late 1960s and whose case was never solved.. The criminal sent letters to the police full of puzzles to be solved, hence the connection with the villain of the tape. He is therefore expected to be a twisted and sinister character. Paul Dano, the actor who plays him, assures that he had trouble sleeping after filming a scene with Peter Sarsgaard, who plays Gil Colson, an “unpleasant” district attorney, according to the interpreter himself.

Penguin (Colin Farrell)





Although the plot focuses on the eccentricities of Riddler, Bruce Wayne has another open front. The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, will also play a major role in Gotham’s corruption. On batman He is not yet that master of crime that we all know, but he points out ways.

It is as Reeves puts it when talking about the character with polygonal: “He’s a mid-level mobster who has showmanship, but you can see he wants more and has been underestimated. He’s ready to make his move.” Farrell followed the director’s vision and found the inspiration he needed to play him in John Cazale, better known as Fredo Corleone from The Godfather.

You may have trouble recognizing Farrell in the film, as the production team has done an amazing job of disfiguring his face with makeup. His role is small and the actor would love to explore much more. “The [Oswald Cobblepot, ‘Oz’] that we know of hasn’t embodied the energy of the Penguin that comes out in the original comics and previous movies. i would love to explore it because […] He’s just a Falcone soldier at this stage, but he has great ambition and dreams of doing great things.”

batman arrives in Spanish cinemas on March 4. The cast is completed by Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, among others.

