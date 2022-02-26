‘That ’90s Show’: Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp Share Photos Teasing ‘That ’70s Show’ Spin-Off

ads

Red and Kitty Forman are back in Point Place, Wisconsin! The actors behind That ’70s Show’s beloved parents, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, have started work on Netflix’s sequel series That ’90s Show. Each star shared a snap to announce the status of the revival, which received a warm response online.

Smith shared a photo of her stage chair with the show’s pilot script displayed. The show’s logo is displayed in Onyx font, which is synonymous with the Nirvana band logo. The first episode of That ’90s Show is simply titled “That ’90s Pilot.” This mirrors the first episode of That ’70s Show, which titled its initial installment “That ’70s Pilot”.

Rupp’s image is similar in that it shows an image of his chair, presumably from a full read. She kept the details of the script a secret, but her sign with her name on it showed that she was there as Kitty. Danny Masterson, the actor who played Steven Hyde on That ’70 Show, commented on the snapshot, writing, “I nominate you for the Emmy.” Katie Aselton, who worked with Rupp on a 2019 ABC pilot, wrote, “Wish I was sitting next to you on this one!”

At press time, Smith and Rupp are the only That ’70s Show cast members publicly scheduled to return for That ’90s Show (although the creators hope to have more of the original cast in recurring roles). The FOX original sitcom featured the talents of Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Don Stark, Tommy Chong, Josh Meyers and Christina Moore. The jury is out on whether any of those stars will appear in the Netflix reboot, it’s unlikely Masterson will appear. The disgraced star is awaiting trial on multiple rape charges and, as a result, lost his role on the Netflix sitcom The Ranch. Additionally, two familiar faces from That ’70s Show, Tanya Roberts and Lisa Robin Kelly, have sadly passed away in the years since the show went off the air.

A release date for That ’90s Show has not yet been set. There’s also nowhere to stream That ’70s Show right now, but the show is available to purchase digitally or physically.

