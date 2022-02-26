Tequila advances the conquest of the US helped by margaritas

USA TEQUILA

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (EFE) .- Tequila, the most emblematic Mexican liquor, is partying in the US, where consumers positioned it in second place in sales in 2021, after vodka, boosted, according to experts , due to the popularity of margaritas, a cocktail that celebrates its day today, February 22.

This popular cocktail, immigrants, stars like actor George Clooney who invented their own tequilas, and a change in mentality have boosted the Mexican drink in the US.

“It was possible to change the perception that tequila was very strong and that it was a working-class drink,” Carlos Haro, author of the book “Tequila” (2000) and owner of the Californian restaurant Casablanca, known for offering near of 800 varieties of the drink obtained from the agave.

The great acceptance of tequila was demonstrated last year with a 30.1% increase in sales, which is equivalent to 1.2 billion dollars more than in 2020, according to figures from the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS, in English).

The increase was the second largest in the country, behind only premixed cocktails, which meant 42.3% ($423 million), according to DISCUS, an association that represents producers and marketers of alcoholic beverages in the country. country.

Tequila also took second place among the best-selling spirits in 2021 with $5.2 billion last year, trailing only $7.3 billion for vodka, which has been the top-selling spirit in the US. since the 1970s.

The rise over whiskey, brandy or cognac in sales has been achieved thanks to the work of tequila bars and restaurants such as Haro’s, on the famous Californian beach of Venice, who opted to raise the concept that consumers had of this drink .

THE POPULAR COCKTAIL HAS ITS DAY

For Anna Marisa Harding, co-founder of the California-based tequila company AsomBroso, the popularity of margaritas in recent decades has also contributed to the rise in tequila sales.

This cocktail is even now included in the menu offered by sports venues.

Its great acceptance has even led to naming February 22 as the “Day of Margaritas”, a date on which bars, restaurants, and tequila producers make offers.

Added to this is the arrival of high-end tequilas on the market and new presentations of this drink, Harding highlights.

“People were educated on tequilas. In the last five years, añejos have grown in popularity, and many people are drinking them as an after-dinner drink, instead of cognac or another strong drink,” she warns.

Even the presentation of the bottles has raised the presence of this drink, says Haro, highlighting the price that some designs have achieved.

Haro also acknowledged that tequilas with high-profile celebrity labels have helped draw attention to this drink, as did actor George Clooney with his Casamigos tequila brand, which was sold in 2017 to British multinational Diageo for $1 billion. Dollars.

IMMIGRATION HAND IN HAND WITH CONSUMPTION

Clooney and his partners, businessman Rande Gerber (husband of model Cindy Crawford) and real estate mogul Michael Meldman, originally created the brand with the idea of ​​it being a private collection for family and close friends, but when they were required to have a license to continue making tequila, they decided to market it.

Something similar happened to Harding and his partner Ricardo Gamarra, who started their company in 2002 as “a hobby” that led them back to their Mexican roots.

In this sense, Haro recognizes that it was the Mexican immigrants who popularized the consumption of tequila.

Proof of this is that California is the state with the highest sales of this drink, followed by Texas, Florida and Illinois, according to data from the Statista pollster.

Precisely the arrival of Mexican immigrants to states like Wyoming or Vermont has led AsomBroso to have more requests from distributors.

“These are markets that are expanding more and more,” says Harding, who forecasts that tequila sales will expand faster than the overall spirits industry over the next five to 10 years.

Haro agrees with this projection, although he is also committed to the growth of mezcal consumption in the US due to the good work that the Oaxacan community is doing with its gastronomic proposals.

“Immigration influences the tastes of a country, and in the United States, Mexican products already leave a mark that is difficult to erase, tequila is here to stay like tacos,” he concludes.