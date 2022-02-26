Taron Egerton talks about how interested he would be playing Wolverine in the MCU

Wolverine is one of the most popular characters after his film debut in 2000. Hugh Jackman managed to play the powerful mutant in an iconic way until his peak with Logan in 2017. However, after the return of the rights of the X-Men to Marvel Studios, fans and the entire geek world, want to see the new version of the character, even so, whoever gives life to James Howlett in the MCU will have a difficult task in trying to give something similar , even better to Jackman. There are many candidates on the list to be the new great face of the Children of the Atom, for example Taron Egerton.

Taron Egerton interested in joining the MCU and above all being the new Wolverine

The British actor spoke for The One Show about his desire to join the great Marvel universe in the cinema and not in any character, but in the face of the X-Men. Interestingly, this all comes amid more than a year of rumors that he is one of the favorites to play Wolverine by the Kevin Feige-led studio.

Egerton already worked in a comic property, when he played Egsy in the two Kingsman movies, where he is the main character and still has a possible third part of the saga.

There is no truth in that. There is no truth in that. It would be obviously very exciting, but I don’t know.. Yes, of course. That’s like playing Bond. It would be exciting to play a role in front of such a large audience. Those movies are the most watched in the world. It’s a big thrill and it’s a big part. But there is no truth in it. Yes, very flattering.

The interpreter of the film version of Elton John is very close to Hugh Jackman, being great colleagues with much in common in their acting careers. In fact, Hugh himself has stated that Egerton would be the perfect replacement for him as Logan. It only remains to wait who is chosen by Marvel and when his debut will be.

And good reader, Would you like Taron Egerton to be Wolverine in the MCU?

Source: The One Show