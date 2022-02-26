Taron Egerton talks about his possible participation as Wolverine in the MCU

Before the existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comic book characters had already made their first appearances on the big screen through other companies. Of course, that time when there was a superhero movie a year does not compare, while now the cinemas and platforms are saturated with this content. Fox and Sony knew how to generate successful franchises like X-Men – 81% or Spider-Man – 89%.

The world of mutants in particular opened the doors to some of the most extraordinary superheroes ever seen on the pages of graphic novels, and perhaps part of its success, since its print version, is the way in which it is handled. the theme of racism or the life of a different person through fantasy. The personality of each mutant brought to the big screen was significant, as well as the relationships that arose between them, but there was one in particular that earned the respect and affection of the public.

Wolverine, under the interpretation of Hugh Jackman, was the most outstanding of the members of the team, and proof of this is that he was the only one who got his solo movie – although it must be accepted that X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 38% and Wolverine: Immortal – 69% were story-impacting failures – plus he was the character who stayed intact during the transition to X-Men: First Class – 87% and even functioned as a bridge between these two stages.

Finally, the character had such a big closure with Logan – 93% that even managed to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and being the official farewell to Hugh Jackman, it seems difficult to contemplate the character with another face. Now that The Walt Disney Company has the rights to the X Men and will seek to include them in the MCU, there have been hundreds of speculations about the possible return of the star of The Greatest Showman – 54%, but since his story is already closed, there has been no lack of proposals for a new interpreter by fans.

One of the most notorious names, which even sparked rumors about alleged meetings with Marvel in this regard, was that of Taron Egerton; and it is he himself who has decided to talk about it in a recent interview for the BBC in the program The One (via DigitalSpy).

There is no truth to it at all. It would be obviously very exciting, but I don’t know. […] That would be like interpreting [James] Bond. It would be exciting to play a role in front of such a large audience. Those movies are the most watched in the world. It is a great emotion. But there is no truth in it. It is very flattering though.

It is worth mentioning that Egerton gained recognition from the audience through the action movie Kingsman: The Secret Service – 74%, but it was with Rocketman – 83%, when he played Elton John, which proved his acting level and was acclaimed by critics, making him one of the favorites in the awards season. The impact of what these productions mean is incomparable with the great superhero franchises, so joining would not be an easy decision to make.

For now, it cannot be confirmed that there will be a Wolverine in the MCU soon, it is risky being one of the most beloved characters, but if it happens, it is not that it will be known easily. Let’s remember that there have been several actors who are related to Marvel productions and they deny it until an official announcement is made. Or, they opt for the surprise, like Andrew Garfield’s long road denying his arrival in Spider-Man: No Way Home. 92% until the day of its premiere.