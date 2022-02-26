Taron Egerton is ready to be the new Wolverine

Actor Taron Egerton talks about the rumors that place him as the new Wolverine of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Since the year 2000, the Wolverines of the cinema has been Hugh Jackmanbut left the character in 2017 with the movie Logan. Now in Marvel Studios They already have plans to sign a new actor to play the beloved mutant. Almost all rumors point to Taron Egerton that already tried to be spider-man and lost the role in front of Tom Hollandso now he would have a new opportunity to play one of the most popular characters in comics.

In a recent interview, they asked Taron Egerton about those rumors that suggest they could play Wolverines on Marvel Studios And so the actor replied:

“There is no truth in that. There is no truth in that. It would be obviously very exciting, but I don’t know.”

“I do want to be a part of that, of course. It’s like playing James Bond. It would be exciting to play a role in front of such a large audience. Those movies are the most watched in the world. It’s a big thrill and it’s a big part. But there is no truth in it. It is, however, very flattering.” revealed Taron Egerton.

They will add the mutants in Marvel Studios.

Thanks to “multiverse” we will be able to see some of the members of the X Mensince in the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), appears the Professor X (Patrick Stewart) As one of the founders of the illuminati and it is rumored that there will be more mutants that will surprise the fans. They even assure that they will present the new Wolverinessince there are plans to make a film that will be released in November 2024 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of his first appearance in the Marvel comic The Incredible Hulk #180 (1974).

Would you like Taron Egerton to be the new Wolverine? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While we wait for the chosen actor to be confirmed, we can see all the deliveries of the X Men on Disney Plus.