Tammy Sytch is arrested again

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is back in the news for her problems with the law. As reported by WrestlingNews.Co, the WWE Hall of Famer has been arrested again. The arrest occurred last Thursday in the city of Keansburg, New Jersey, where she has been accused of 11 crimes:

– Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

– Driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license

– Driving carelessly, endangering people or property

– Reckless driving

– Not wearing the seat equipment (responsibility of the driver)

– Driving without a license

– Do not have a driver’s license

– Not having the driver’s license

– Not having the driver’s insurance card

– Do not install the interlock/driving the vehicle without interlock

– Driving a motor vehicle during license suspension (second violation)



Sytch will appear in court on March 10. The WWE Hall of Famer had already been arrested last month for alleged terrorist threats and illegal possession of a weapon after threatening a man with scissors during a domestic dispute.

Since 2018, Sytch has been charged with violation of a domestic violence restraining order, contempt of court, evading police, various DUI (driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs) offenses, and driving a motor vehicle while under suspension. license.

Considered by many to be the authentic WWE Diva, “Sunny” stood out in the company between 1995 and 1998, performing the role of companion of some of the best known fighters. Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.. Since he left the world of wrestling, his personal life has been surrounded by controversy and continuous problems with the law. “Sunny” had been announced to appear at this year’s WrestleCon conventionwhich will take place in the city of Dallas during the week of WrestleMania.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.