Sylvester Stallone failed accounts, selling his mansion at almost half price

Sylvester Stallone already has $58 million more in his wallet.

The New York actor Sylvester Stallone75 years old, on Thursday finalized the sale of his imposing Beverly Park mansionby which intended to receive $110 million dollarsbut nothing turned out as he had thought and he had to settle for just $58 million dollars.

The officialization of the sale occurs almost two months after we let you know that the protagonist of ‘Rocky’ had reached an agreement with the new owners.

According to Mansion Global, which was the medium that released the news, the identity of the new owners is unknown, although at the time it was said that had been bought by the singer Adele.

Mansion Global was unable to confirm the buyer, who has snagged an undeniable deal on the 3.5-acre expanse, but previous reports have pointed to British superstar Adele as the home’s new resident.

The property, built in 1994, belonged to Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, for more than 24 years. Back then they paid $23.5 million dollars for her.

The mansion, which is Mediterranean in style, has an area of 21,000 square feetwith eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

It also has a kitchen, a breakfast room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, a family room with a movie screen, a bar, a library, an office, among other rooms.

The kitchen is equipped with a cupboard that combines different shades of gray, with high-end appliances and a couple of islands. The first of the islands can be used to prepare food and as a breakfast area, while the second serves only as a breakfast area.

Outside, on his lot 3.65 acreshas extensive green areas, with terraces, an outdoor pool with its respective spa area, with statues, a two-story guest house and a large service wing.

To see more images of the house, click here.

This is not the first property that Stallone has sold off in recent years, since in June 2020 the same thing happened with your home in La Quinta. He bought it, in 2010, for $4.5 million dollars and ended up selling it for $3,150,000 dollars.

