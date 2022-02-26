Summary of the match: FC Juárez vs. Tigres (2-3); Tuca gets a scare

After putting a French ‘dance’ on tigers in the first time, Tuca Ferretti’s Braves of Juarez ended up giving a big scare to those of Michael Herrerasince after a 3-0, the Day 7 match ended 3-2 for the UANL.

Two goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac and one of Florian Thauvin They were the ones that directed the university students to be placed in second place in general, with the same points that the super leader Pachuca; however, they fail to hang a zero. Despite that, Piojo equals Tuca’s mark of five games in a row with a win.

Tigres owned the first half

On the left side, Xavier Aquino sent a precise center to the area, where Florian Thauvin closed the clamp for 1-0 at minute 15.

Barely two minutes passed when, Thauvin put André-Pierre Gignac in the center from the rightwho ducked to finish off a header close to the far post to make it 2-0, in the 17th minute of action.

Thauvin was brilliant not only with that assistance, but also with a previous tunnel that he made to Alberto Acostaso he was one of the feline team figures in such a short time.

Gabriel Fernandez Juarez tried to fight up front, and in one move he had already beaten Nahuel Guzmanbut Guido Pizarro He miraculously managed to get the ball out of him; Fortunately for the UANL, this player, who was the best in Juárez, was injured at 29′.

At 35′, John Paul Vigon scores at the second post, but the goal is annulled of course out of place by Thauvin.

Either way it would come 3-0, when the Diente López took out goalkeeper Hugo González and sent a cross to Gignacwho of half scissors He finished off spectacularly at 43′ for the Bomboro double.

Braves was another

Already in the complementary part, the felines seemed to get complicated, because Vigón at 49′ received the red one for course knee to Pol Garciabut with VAR That card was removed and he was able to continue in the match.

Braves wanted to wake up, at 61′ Fernando Arce after a series of rebounds he gave the first goal to the home team.

The football of the border players went down and it was until 92′ that they reacted again, putting Tigres in trouble at the end of the match, when with a header Alexander Arribas he made the second for Juárez, for the 3-2 still for the UANL.

It was no longer enough for Tuca and Bravos, remain with seven points and those of San Nicolás reached 16; yes, they scared Tigres.

​​