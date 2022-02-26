Studying the MIR includes breaks for League of Legends

Of an Austrian father and a Galician mother, Sophia Haselgruber She has made history by becoming the first number one woman in the MIR since 2013. She has a research desire and is willing to choose Dermatology, although she does not know in which hospital she will do her residency. Her global note has been the highest, although she believes that “chance” plays an important role between being one or two.

While she decides what her destiny will be, social networks are filled with congratulations for this young woman who shares her taste for Science with your passion for music. In addition, thanks to its activity in these channels, we know that it is also a passionate about video games.

Sophia Haselgruber has confessed that her secret to being the number 1 of the MIR is to take some breaks from the study to play videogames. Specifically, the Galician has declared herself a fan of League of Legendsalso known by its acronym LoL, and so it has been made known to all his followers on Twitter.

Well, I can already say that the real secret to being number 1 in the MIR is playing a little game every day at League of Legends — Soph (@sophenixx) February 23, 2022

Gamers in Medicine

His taste for videogames is shared by numerous MIRs who have launched themselves to ask haselgruber What are your favorite video games? She has received so many interactions about it that she has even been surprised by the large number of “gamer people” What’s in “Medicine”: “You hide a lot, I always thought I was the weird one,” she says in one of her tweets.

I’m honestly freaking out, I didn’t know there were so many gamer people in medicine, you bastards hide a lot, I always thought I was the weird one — Soph (@sophenixx) February 23, 2022

Sofia Haselgruber, number 1 of the MIR 2022, also declares on his social networks his taste for other video games such as monster hunter, The Legend of Zelda or Lost Ark.