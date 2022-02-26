Study: PlayStation players are considered the most cheaters

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Cheating in video games, inexplicable from many perspectives, has become a big problem in recent years, especially for online play and interactions that take place through digital platforms. In this regard, much has been said about which group is the most likely to cheat and it is not a secret that the eyes point to PC players, but apparently that is only a perception since many more cheaters could be in another side.

PlayStation players consider it acceptable to cheat in video games

According to a survey of 1,000 gamers conducted by Time2Play, there is a noticeable difference between the perception of gamers who cheat and those who are willing to do so in video games. According to the results, the perception of cheaters shows a clear majority for PC users with 52%, followed by PlayStation users with 29%, Xbox with 13% and Nintendo with 2%.

However, the data that accounts for reality exposes another situation because when asking the respondents if they consider that cheating in video games is acceptable, those from PlayStation answered yes and their percentage was 81%, while those from of PC they were with 78% and those of Nintendo with 77%.

On the other hand, in terms of age groups, the sector that seems to have accepted and normalized cheating in gaming was Generation Z, born between 1996 and 2012, since 83% of them admitted having cheated in some session of video games.

Finally, the report shared the 10 titles with the highest number of cheaters:

Among Us

Animal Crossing

apex legends

Battlefield V

Grand Theft Auto

ARK: Survival Evolved

Black Desert

Call of Duty Black Ops

FIFA

Fortnite

