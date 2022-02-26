Steven Spielberg to Direct Movie Based on ‘Bullitt’ Character

except: Even while competing in the awards season campaign for West Side Story And post-production of his semi-autobiographical photo fabulous, steven spielberg Looking forward to tidying up the future dance card. Sources told Deadline that it’s tied to directing a new original story centered on Frank. bulitoThe character he played, steve mcqueen In the 1968 thriller bundle. Spielberg also produced a photo with Kristi McCusco Krieger, with jose singer On the plane to write text. The film was made at Warner Bros.

The sources add that with no scripts or deals to be finalized, this likely won’t be Spielberg’s next project.

Sources insisted that this is not a remake of the original film, but rather a new idea focused on the character. In the original film, Frank Bullitt is a serious San Francisco cop looking for the leader of the gang that murdered his witness. The film is considered one of McQueen’s most iconic roles and features one of the most famous car chase scenes in film history.

Steve McQueen’s son Chad and granddaughter Molly McQueen will produce the new movie.

Insiders say Spielberg has been toying with the idea of ​​making a movie based on the character for some time and last year came close to making a sequel. west side story, But he heads off to negotiate with the McQueens for the rights to the character before reaching her as director. Since negotiations took longer than expected, Spielberg switched focus from him to directing. fabulous, The film is loosely based on the childhood of the director who grew up in Arizona, and moved on from that film.

Once the film is wrapped men of fablehe returned to the Bullitt project and recently used Singer to write the script.

Spielberg has already had a good start to the year West Side Story It recently received seven Academy Award nominations, including nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. As to Fabelmann-This photo bows at Thanksgiving.