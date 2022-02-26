Steven Spielberg is preparing a new movie inspired by the classic Bullitt tape | Steve McQueen | Peter Yachts | Frank Bullitt | Cinema and series

Steven Spielberg has already chosen his next film project with which he will once again be inspired by a Hollywood classic, just as he did with West Side Story. this time it will be the Bullitt tape, released in 1968 and starring steve mcqueenand it will no longer be a remake, but a sequel that will focus specifically on Frank Bullitt years after the original events.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker