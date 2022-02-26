Steven Spielberg is preparing a new movie inspired by the classic Bullitt tape | Steve McQueen | Peter Yachts | Frank Bullitt | Cinema and series

Steven Spielberg has already chosen his next film project with which he will once again be inspired by a Hollywood classic, just as he did with West Side Story. this time it will be the Bullitt tape, released in 1968 and starring steve mcqueenand it will no longer be a remake, but a sequel that will focus specifically on Frank Bullitt years after the original events.

What would the sequel to Bullit be about?

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) revealed that the director is working on the development stage of this film together with Warner Bros. and that it would be a direct continuation of the plot directed by Peter Yachtswhich focused on a detective who unearths a conspiracy when protecting a US government witness.

Spielberg’s purpose in this new film would be reunite the characters four years after what happened in fiction and, obviously, a new actor will have to give life to the protagonist.

Steve McQueen played Frank Bullitt in the 1968 film. Photo: Warner Bros.

What is known about this new Spielberg film?

According to THR, the script for Bullitt’s second installment will be by Josh Singer, an Oscar-winning writer for Spotlight who has previously worked with Steven Spielberg for The Pentagon Files. At the moment, the film has not yet received an official title nor does it have a confirmed cast. It is also not known if Spielberg would be the producer and director or only assume one of the two positions.

The new project retains its original essence: the original studio that released the film in the 1960s is part of the production (Warner Bros.), as well as is linked to the son and granddaughter of Steve McQueen.

The sequel to Bullit joins The Fabelmans, tape that will have autobiographical parts and will tell how Steven’s life was during his childhood. So there will be Spielberg for a while.