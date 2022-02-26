Steven Spielberg, first director nominated for an Oscar in 6 different decades

This content was published on 08 February 2022 – 22:16

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (EFE) .- The Oscar nominations, announced this Tuesday by the Hollywood Academy, gave Steven Spielberg several historical records, including becoming the first filmmaker nominated for best director in six different decades. .

Spielberg has also become today the first filmmaker in history to produce eleven films that have fought for a statuette for best feature film of the year. No other person in Hollywood history had reached that figure.

The first time the Oscars noticed Spielberg’s work was in 1978, for “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, and the last time this 2022, thanks to his work in front of the new film adaptation of “West Side Story” .

The ‘remake’ of the emblematic musical is also one of the films that aspires to win the gala’s star award, for best film.

As Spielberg is, in addition to director, producer of the film, the nomination for best film for “West Side Story” gives him another historical mark: that of the producer with the most nominations in history, with eleven films with this recognition.

That list includes films that he also directed, such as “Lincoln” (2013), and others in which he only worked as a producer, such as “Letters from Iwo Jima” (2006), directed by Clint Eastwood.

Although only one tape of all those that Spielberg has produced achieved the award: “Schindler’s List”, in 1994.

The other two Oscars that the filmmaker treasures are for best direction, also for “Schindler’s List” and another for “Saving Private Ryan”, in 1999.

The director of emblematic titles such as “ET” or “Jaws” may accumulate more nominations as a producer than as a director, but his harvest in this section is not negligible.

With “West Side Story”, Spielberg adds his eighth nomination for best director, only matched by the charismatic Billy Wilder (8) and surpassed by Martin Scorsese (9) and William Wyler (11).

Regarding the new adaptation of the musical, the filmmaker has made it clear that it was one of the projects for which he was most excited and that took the longest to pursue, since the first time he spoke about it was in 2014.

“I never see my own movies. It’s weird, but I don’t do it. I shoot them and move on to something else. However, this time during the premiere I sat next to my wife and enjoyed every second,” he acknowledged in an interview with Efe on last December.

There is also another account made today that makes Spielberg the king of the Oscars.

If all the nominations that his productions have achieved are added up, whether for best photography, actor, actress or special effects, among others, the count comes to 138 nominations.

The filmography of William Wyler, one of the titans of golden Hollywood, added only 132 nominations for films like “Ben-Hur” or “Roman Holiday”. EFE

romu/pamp/jrh

© EFE 2022. The redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the contents of Efe’s services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA