Steven Spielberg directing a movie about Frank Bullitt’s character

Steven Spielberg adds a new project to his agenda: A film of which no details are known for now, except that its protagonist will be Frank Bullitt, the iconic character brought to life by Steve McQueen in ‘Bullitt‘.

Despite the fact that for years there has been talk of the possibility of a remake of the mythical 1968 film, this will not be the case with this project, which Spielberg has been thinking about for some time and which will start from a new and original story.

The person in charge of developing this story on paper will be Josh Singer, a screenwriter with credit in ‘The fifth power’, ‘spot light’ or ‘First Man (The first man)’ who already collaborated with Spielberg on ‘The Pentagon Files’.

Warner Bros. support and is responsible for distributing this project to have the son and granddaughter of the aforementioned Steve McQueen among its executive producers.

The director is in the news thanks to the recent success (critical and popular) of his version of ‘West Side Story‘, Let’s remember, in theory, one of the three best movies of 2021 for users of this website. In addition, and among other mentions and/or awards, the film has been nominated for a total of seven Oscars.

Spielberg is currently immersed in the production of his next film, ‘The Fabelmans’, loosely inspired by his own childhood and due for release in late 2022; with regard to Spain, from the hand of eOne Films.

From there, the future of the 75-year-old filmmaker is not clear. Being that it is in its early stages of development and there is not even a script to fall back on, this project based on Frank Bullitt does not seem like it will be the next one. In this way, other alternatives with which Spielberg has been related in recent years, such as those of ‘The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara‘, ‘black hawk‘ or why not, that ‘Robopocalypse‘ in which four years later Michael Bay doesn’t seem to be interested anymore.