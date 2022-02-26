Stereotypes of female beauty

The existence of the stereotype about female bodies today affects the lives of some women as they do not feel identified with their bodies. These affections in turn are the cause that some of them decide to undergo procedures with the conscious or unconscious objective of complying with that stereotype dictated by society.

This story shared again by a follower of Historia de Venus, tells us that when she went to a beauty salon to get a haircut, a lady arrived accompanied by her daughter, who started talking in the waiting room. At that moment, the mother tells the manager of the beauty salon that her daughter wanted to have her mustache waxed. She is traumatized with that, she said, the mother, so the young daughter responds to the mother: “I am traumatized with everything, I only like my hair”.

At that moment, I was about to express my anger. For fear of offending, I refrained. But in my mind I told myself, -how much symbolic violence in this girl-, so I dared to ask how old she was: 8 years old. Yes, her daughter was only 8 years old! We don’t need children to grow up self-conscious, hating her body, with insecurities. They just need to grow up healthy and emotionally stable in every way.

We have as fathers and mothers of families, and as a society, to teach girls that it is not bad not to comply with stereotypes marked by marketing, and by what the imaginary collective dictates to us. Let’s move them away from the thought that one must comply with stereotypes of hegemonic beauty to fit into the social groups marked by society.

Beauty stereotypes flood and judge the bodies of women and girls, we are asked for eternal youth, extreme thinness and body perfection with standardized measures as the ideal, the treatments we undergo are very expensive and only make us perpetuate stereotypes , laser treatments for legs, face, armpits and bikini, and a long list. Wouldn’t it be less painful and cheaper to reject beauty stereotypes?

The insecurities that are created in women about their bodies are formed throughout their lives mainly through negative comments about their bodies and comparisons to other women’s bodies.