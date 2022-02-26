Spielberg rushes to produce a new Bullitt movie

Steve McQueen in bundle Photo : Warner Bros. / Courtesy Getty Images

Car chase fans, get ready: Steven Spielberg is developing a new movie based on Frank Bullitt, the San Francisco police detective memorably played by Steve McQueen. in 1968 bundle. for each diverseSpielberg with Josh singer of The charge And the Highlightto write a new script centered around the famous fast-driving cop.

This new project, it seems, will not be a direct reworking of bundleIt is based on the 1963 novel by Robert L. Fish. watch mute. Instead, it will be a new, original story, even though Spielberg and his co-producers have secured the rights to Bullitt’s character from McQueen’s estate, along with the actor’s son and granddaughter. Ed as executive producers.

Delivery timewho first published this story, reports who which bundle Probably not Spielberg’s next movie, after his next semi-autobiographical movie. men of fable. But the director, who never hesitated to immerse himself in his personal love of the classic to draw inspiration for new projects, had apparently been interested in the idea for a while, and the main hurdle was negotiations with McQueen’s estate.

Spielberg is already having a busy year; He is currently nominated for seven Academy Award nominations for his similar historical mind. West Side Story Biology. He also recently finished filming men of fablestarring Gabriel Labelle as an ambitious young director from Arizona what’s more really in bundlewe suppose

the original bundle Directed by Peter Yates and widely publicized to feature some of the greatest car chases in movie history, most notably the 10-minute scene in San Francisco with McQueen behind the wheel of his iconic Ford Mustang. . The film won an Oscar for Best Editing, largely on the strength of that sequence.

Spielberg more or less Starting with a car chase, he apparently first made a name for himself doing television in 1971. duel. It also included the racing sequence in 2018. a clever player This is so chock-full of movie references that we were a little surprised we didn’t look like Bullitt’s Mustangs buried somewhere on the packaging. But we’d be lying if we said we weren’t intrigued by the idea of ​​the guy pouring all of his resources and talent behind the filming of Steven Spielberg’s Absolute. Car chase movie.