Sony Pictures Reveals Release Date for Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal for Jordan’

Sony Pictures has announced the release date for Denzel Washington’s upcoming drama film ‘A Journal for Jordan’. The Oscar winner directs this story based on Dana Canedy’s memoir of the same name that will star Michal B. Jordan.

Although we usually see Washington in the lead actor’s seat, this time, the star will give his space to the young Jordan, while he dedicates himself to directing the story from a script written by Academy Award nominee Virgil Williams.

This is not the first time that Washington has sat in the director’s chair, since he previously worked in the role for ‘Fences’, ‘The Great Debaters’, ‘Antwone Fisher’ and even an episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for the 2016 season.

‘A journal for Jordan’ is based on a true love story, written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. It is about the relationship that existed between her and First Sergeant Charles Monroe King.

On his overseas deployment, Monroe King decided to keep a journal to jot down poignant life lessons for both himself and his newborn son, Jordan. Unfortunately, the sergeant was killed in action when his son was only seven months old.

His spirit lives on in the letters and messages he sent to his relative, and the film will capture it in his scenes. ‘A Journal for Jordan’ will premiere on December 10 in New York and Los Angeles, followed by a worldwide release on December 22.

The film will face strong, high-profile competitors such as Warner Bros.’s “The Matrix 4,” Universal Pictures’ animated sequel to “Sing 2,” 20th Century Studios’ (aka, Disney) and the most recent announcement, ‘Downton Abbey 2’.

The cast is led by Jordan, who will play Charles Monroe King, and is accompanied by Chanté Adams, who will be Dana Canedy. They are also joined by Robert Wisdom, Johnny M. Wu, Jalon Christian and Tamara Tunie.

