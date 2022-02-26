Sofía Vergara shares a photo of her first steps on television in the 90s

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara It has not always had the fame and success it has today. Her professional career really took off when she played Nina in ‘the big mess‘ in 2002. But without a doubt the role that has catapulted her career has been that of Gloria in the world-renowned fiction ‘modern-family‘.

Sofia really likes to upload photos and videos of her from years ago to remember the old days. Now the star has published another photo from years ago and has been highly applauded by his followers. In the photo, she appears with hair a couple of shades blonder than it is now, something very characteristic of the actress in the 90s. She also wears a low-cut black top with fringes and tiger-print pants, also very typical of the decade.

Most comments include hearts and heart-eyed emoticons, but there have been some who have pointed out that Sofia is incapable of growing old: “sophia and Tom Cruise – do not age” and “you’re still the same queencommented some of his followers.

In another moment, the actress revolutionized her fans with a video in a bikini in the 90s. In the publication he appears enjoying the landscape of the Dominican Republic with a horse. Sofia walks on the seashore showing off her impressive figure. Although the video only lasts a few seconds, the post received thousands of comments and ‘likes’, becoming another of his applauded ‘time travel’ posts.

The actress is still a gift for the cameras despite approaching 50 years. It is evident that the actress has managed to maintain herself and, therefore, many say that she is physically the same as she was 20 years ago.

