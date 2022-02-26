Sofia Vergara and her spectacular ‘selfie’ without makeup

Jennifer Aniston, without makeup on Instagram

Is one of the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood and has always used this power to break the established canons about the beauty of women in the film industry. Her impressive curves and her long hair took her very far, but she has also been labeled as sexy actress.

Aware that she is in a privileged position where she can raise her voice and empower other women, now Sofía Vergara has shared an image with her 24.6 million followers on Instagram from the set of his latest project in which he appears without a single drop of makeup.

Sofia Vergara without makeup DRInstagram

A snapshot that is synonymous with empowerment and that it was done before undergoing a two-hour make-up session to get into the role of a drug queen in Griseldathe project that is currently shooting for Netflix.

Sofía Vergara, characterized as Griselda Blanco. Netflix

Sofía Vergara, the new queen of drug trafficking

According to the film news portal dead linethis show titled Griselda It will have six episodes that will narrate “the life of the Colombian Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history”. It will focus on the life of this criminal, played by Sofía Vergara, who was nicknamed “The Black Widow” and “The Godmother of Cocaine.”

A devoted mother, Blanco’s deadly combination of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business, leading her to become widely known as the Black Widow. dead line.

In addition to Vergara, the series will feature performances by Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, José Zúñiga, Maximiliano Hernández and Julieth Restrepo. Not to mention that Sofia is not only present in front of the camera. In his eagerness to continue opening doors in Hollywood, in Griselda She also serves as executive producer.

Who said that Latinas in Hollywood are pigeonholed? Salma Hayek and Sofía Vergara break taboos and pave the way for the next generation to go even further.

