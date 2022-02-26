So are the unknown brothers of Jennifer Aniston that no one had heard of

The famous interpreter of Rachel Greene in ‘friends‘, Jennifer Aniston, was born into a family that was already very much into the Hollywood industry. The parents of the 52-year-old actress, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, were actors and were married for more than 15 years. However, John ended up leaving his mother and had another woman, Sherry Rooney.

Before her mother married John, she had a previous marriage to Jack Melick. The couple gave birth to Jen’s brother, John Melick. Aniston had a very strained relationship with her mother throughout her adult life, but it seems she managed to make amends with her before she passed away in 2016. What’s more, when she passed away it was the first time fans knew of Aniston’s existence. his 62-year-old brother John, as he shared a statement with Us Weekly:

“With great sadness, my brother John [Melick] and I announce the passing of our mother, Nancy Dow. She was 79 years old and has passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, after battling a long illness. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected as we mourn our loss,” the star said.

Although he is not an actor like his sister, John also works in the film industry. He has had roles as assistant director and production supervisor on projects like ‘My life in Palos Verdes‘ and ‘Christmas in Palm Springs‘.

On the other hand Jen also has a 32 year old little brother, Alex Aniston. This is the son of his father and his second wife, Rooney. Unlike his sister, Alex decided not to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor. Aniston’s little brother is known as a free spirited artist and according to rumors, Jennifer hasn’t been spoken to in years. according to account Celeb SuburbAlex has passed his adolescence enjoying life in his black van and along the coast from Alaska to California.

One of Alex’s friends describes him as saying, “I feel like he does his own thing, he makes his own clothes, he’s a really creative guy. I remember him being interested in things like animal skulls, but I haven’t seen him recently and I’m not sure what art he does with them, I would describe him as an artist. He also likes to make original bikes with different bike parts.” From what is known about Alex, it is likely that the actress shares more interests with her older brother than with him.

Alex is also father of two children with his ex-partner, Adriane Hallek. Both children currently live with her mother, as Alex lives in suburban California and has moved on with a new girlfriend.

