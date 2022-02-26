SmackDown Episode Script Revealed February 25, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight episode 1175 of Friday Night SmackDown live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the script for tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



WWE SmackDown card February 25, 2022

Ronda Rousey will open tonight’s show. Charlotte Flair will be part of the segment

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Sami Zayn will celebrate his coronation as the new Intercontinental Champion. Johnny Knoxville is expected to weigh in on the segment.

XiaLi vs. Natalie

Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Lotharians

Backstage segment (further details unknown)

Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Contract signing between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar



SmackDown schedules February 25, 2022

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

20:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

9:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

22:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early on February 26): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early on February 26): Spain



