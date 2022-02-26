Shortly after the theatrical release of a new movie, TNT presents a Batman marathon

A marathon of Batman movies, perhaps the superhero that gathers the most fans, can be seen on Wednesday from 10 through TNT, waiting for the theatrical release the day after a new incarnation of the Gotham City vigilante with the protagonist of the British Robert Pattinson and direction of Matt Reeves.

More or less successful, the different film versions of the bat man have a guaranteed audience. Since the late 1980s, it was approached by different filmmakers and with different actors, and the signal owned by WarnerMedia – which also owns the studio that makes the films – invites you to review that journey.

The marathon will start with “Batman” (1989), the film directed by Tim Burton with Michael Keaton and the great Jack Nicholson as The Joker.

At 12:15 it will be the turn of “Batman Forever” (1995), by Joel Schumacher, with Val Kilmer in the lead role and a cast of figures that included Nicole Kidman, Chris O’Donnell as Robin, Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face and Jim Carrey as The Riddler.

At 2:30 p.m., “Justice League” (2017), by Zack Snyder and with Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, will arrive.

At its end, two of the three films of the praised trilogy by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale as the protagonist will be broadcast. At 4:30 p.m., “Batman Begins” (2005) will be seen and at 7:00 p.m. “Batman: The Dark Knight” (2008), with the remembered performance of Heath Ledger as The Joker, which earned him a posthumous Oscar for best supporting actor .

The special ends at 10 p.m. with “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), by Zack Snyder, with Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Clark Kent. (Telam)