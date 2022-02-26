Several WWE talents would have improved their salary

As we reported this week, AJ Styles has renewed his contract with WWE. We still do not know all the details about it, although it seems clear that the fighter will receive a significant sum of money. In this sense, the journalist Wade Keller He has provided more information during the last “PW Torch” program, where he indicated that some company fighters are earning several million dollars a year. Next we leave you with the most outstanding statements of him, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“AJ Styles signed a deal following in the footsteps of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as really talented wrestlers that a lot of fans would have been intrigued to see in AEW. But from what I’m hearing from WWE, I’m not saying they’re in the percentage that they should be in terms of paid talent versus revenue coming in or something like that, but They’re easily paying more people several million dollars a year than in the past.”

Keller noted that while this doesn’t apply to everyone, more big-money contracts are being offered than ever before.

“Not everyone gets it, but I’m hearing quite a few people are getting deals like, ‘oh yeah, I’m going to take that,’ and I think AJ is one of them, since he has immense respect within the company, with his colleagues and with the administration and has had a good career in WWE. It looks like he wants to stay there even after he retires. He just likes the company and so he will be with them for life.”

For all we know, Styles signed for $3 million a year. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that his salary would put him in the top echelon of the highest paid superstars, which include Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Randy Orton, Edge, Goldberg and The Miz. Meltzer claimed that Owens is also among the highest paid fighters and that the Styles deal would be more than he’s making.

