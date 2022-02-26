Scott Disick spotted with Kylie Jenner’s Look-Click Holly Scarfone

Scott Disick has been spotted out and about in Malibu with his new love interest Holly Scarfone and he looks a lot like someone close to the KarJenner clan!

scott disickThe 38-year-old stepped out Thursday night at Nobu in Malibu with his 23-year-old son. too hot to handle star holly scarf in You can see the photos hereand I looked a lot Such as Kylie Jenner! the keeping up with the Kardashians It seems that the star is following kanye-westModern dating habits with the model. Shanie Joneswho has the herself was made to be almost image of spitting Kim Kardashian.

Scott and Holly were seen leaving the popular restaurant while Holly wore a long beige tiered dress tied at the slit and paired the look with black pointed toe heels and a beige Bottega Veneta bag. Scott joined the reality star in a monochrome ensemble that included black pants, sneakers, and a black North Face Puffer, finishing off the look with a black baseball cap.

Holly is one of the many singles who joined the popular Netflix show for season 3 and bonded with her fellow contestant. Nathan Sloane. She was born in Canada, but lives in the United States and graduated with a degree in Psychology from the University of Colorado. Holly also has a pretty impressive following on Instagram, she also works as a model and runway influencer and looks… well… she looks a lot like another famous reality star…

Scott has been spotted with a ton of gorgeous models over the last few months since his ex-wife, kourtney kardashian42, I have promised to blink 182 rocker travis-parker46. ​​In the last two weeks, Scott has spent a lot of time with him. 24 year old model and the Hannah Cruz – leading many to believe that the two are becoming increasingly dangerous. scott’s friend Say hollywood live exclusiveHowever, the reality star likely won’t be serious about a new love interest until she’s completely over Kourtney. The source insisted, “He just wants someone to fill the void Kourtney left in his heart, which will never happen.”

“Scott has always wanted to have the young model and that’s great. But the problem with Scott is that she doesn’t even know what she’s looking for,” the friend said. After his separation from Kourtney -with whom he shares three children- Mason12, penelope9, was ruling7 – Historian Scott sophia ricciand 23 and Amelia Hamlin, 20. Scott’s friends think he should target older people when dating again. “If Scott gets into a serious relationship, his friends feel he must be someone older than his age and looking for the same things he’s been looking for,” the friend said. “He didn’t grow up and he needs to accept that.”