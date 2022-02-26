Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will challenge Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Semi-Complete title

‘Canelo’ Álvarez will return on May 7 at 175 pounds, to challenge the Russian WBA champion Dmitry Bivol

The Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will return on May 7 at 175 pounds, now to challenge the World Boxing Association (WBA) champion, Dmitry Bivolin his first duel of 2022 after having swept 168 pounds in an intense 2021 that ended up being one of his best years.

Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s manager and trainer, has been negotiating at least two official proposals in recent weeks. On one side was the idea of ​​Bivol in May and then Gennadiy Golovkin in September from Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, and in the other corner was Al Haymon from Premier Boxing Champions with the offer from Jermall Charlo.

Bivol, 31 years old and 19-0 with 11 knockouts, has played 11 world championship fights, three for the interim, six for the regular and two more for the WBA Super Championship. He has four knockouts in title fights, but he has six consecutive point wins.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol ESPN

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 Ko’s) has just consecrated himself as fighter of the year in 2021, the year in which he won the undisputed championship in the Super Middleweight division. In addition, his trainer, Eddy, was once again recognized as the best in the world by achieving 10 wins from the corner of Álvarez and the rest of the Canelo Team.

Towards the end of 2021, Eddy surprised at the possibility of Canelo moving up to Cruiserweight to challenge Ilunga Makabu.; however, he later revealed to ESPN KNOCKOUT that the priority was the undisputed championship at 175 pounds with the likes of Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith in his sights. He added Gennadiy Golovkin’s name along the way with Hearn’s proposal.

‘Canelo’ has already had previous activity at 175 pounds and it was a knockout in his favor against the Russian Sergey Kovalevwhom he brutally knocked out to then take away the belt of the World Boxing Organization and consecrate himself as four-time world champion, just the fourth in the history of Mexican boxing.

Regarding Golovkin, he will have to beat the Japanese Ryota Murata in a unification battle of the Middleweight, tentatively in the month of April in the Land of the Rising Sun, and then go to the next higher category. to face Canelo, with whom he starred in two great battles with a balance of a draw and a closed victory for the man from Jalisco.