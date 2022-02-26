Sam Raimi’s Top 10 Movies According to IMDb

Sam Raimi is a director, producer, screenwriter, and briefly an actor who rose to fame in 1977, though his first project was in 1972. He is best known for his 1981 film, The Evil Deadand for directing the original trilogy of spider-man. His management style is very practical and he is no stranger to DIY projects.

He is also directing the next Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which should be a triumphant return to his superhero filmography. Although he is primarily known as a horror director, not all of his movies fall into that category, but they are still pretty good and have received rave reviews.

10 The Quick And The Dead Brought Raimi To The West (6.5/10)

Raimi wanted to make a film as a tribute to the spaghetti western era. Sam Raimi directed The Quick and The Dead in 1995 with a budget of 32 million dollars and a lot of support behind it. At this point in his career, he was already established and hiring incredibly famous actors. The film is about a gunslinger (Sharon Stone) who fights a duel to avenge the death of her father. It also features Russel Crowe and Gene Hackman.

Many critics did not like the film as a whole, but could not fault the direction and photography. IMDb users gave this film an average of 6.5/10.

9 Drag Me To Hell returned Raimi to terror after a long absence (6.5/10)

Co-written by Sam Raimi’s brother, Ivan Raimi, Drag Me to Hell it’s really creepy while still being hilarious. The film centers on loan officer Christine (Alison Lohman) who evicts an elderly woman, causing her to be cursed.

Since then, it has become a favorite of horror fans and critics alike. It won the award for best horror film at the Scream Awards and the Saturn Awards, respectively. It also won a Teen-Choice Award, and Alison Lohman also won awards for her portrayal, making it her best-known role. IMDb users gave this film an average of 6.5/10.

8 For Love Of The Game Was Raimi’s Take On America’s Favorite Pastime (6.6/10)

Based on the book by Michael Shaara, For The Love of the Game tells the story of Detroit Tigers pitcher Billy Chapel as he decides whether to pursue his life with baseball, the game he loves, or the woman who could change his life. It features big stars like Kevin Costner and the late Kelly Preston.

The film received mixed reviews, with many finding it to be too sappy and romantic, but everyone enjoyed the baseball scenes. Despite harsh criticism, young actress Jena Malone was praised for her performance. IMDb users gave for the love of football an average of 6.6/10.

7 Raimi Made The Gift Work (6.7/10)

After the disappearance of his daughter, a man turns to a girl with supposed psychic powers. The argument of The Gift It may sound basic, but the film was saved by Sam Raimi, who turned the story into a creepy, sex-laden whodunnit. In addition, it was full of big names and great interpretations of Cate Blanchett, Keanu Reeves and Hillary Swank, among others.

Directed by anyone else, it could easily have been a box office flop, but the film made money and was nominated for several awards. IMDb users gave this film an average score of 6.7/10.

6 Spider-Man Made Raimi A Successful Director (7.3/10)

The movie spider-man 2002 changed the course of movies, showing the world that superhero movies could do big business at the box office by being the first movie to make $100 million in a single weekend and earn $403.71 million in box office. total. Although Tobey Maguire was not the first choice to play Peter Parker, he received wonderful critical acclaim. Like his teammates Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe and James Franco. Based on the Stan Lee comics, Sam Raimi’s first installment in his series of spider-man is an origin story in which the main villain is the Green Goblin. spider-man it has an average rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb.

5 Spider-Man 2 is still a superhero classic (7.4/10)

Spider-Man 2 centers on Doctor Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina), who later becomes Doc Ock, a supervillain with mechanical appendages that aid his strength and agility. Many critics liked this film better than the first because it included more of Raimi’s crazy imagery and proprietary humor alongside a deeply personal story.

Peter Parker grapples with his growing love for Mary Jane, his relationship with his estranged best friend, Harry Osbourne, and his Aunt May on the verge of eviction. He has an urgency that the previous film lacked and presents an equally magnificent portrait of a classic villain. IMDb users give this film an average score of 7.4/10.

4 A Simple Plan Was Raimi’s First “Mature” Film (7.5/10)

The last years of the 90s were huge for Raimi, as producers gave him the budgets he wanted. A simple plan Raimi’s first attempt at a more mature film, is a crime thriller about 3 lower-middle class people who discover $4 million and come up with a plan to hide it from the authorities and keep the money. It features the participation of Bill Paxton, Bridget Fonda and Billy Bob Thornton and a soundtrack by Danny Elfman.

Raimi is arguably at his best when creating films with dark elements. This film presents an almost restrained version of the director. He ditches the usual flashy visuals of himself in favor of long shots and serious performances, making this film a refreshing addition to Raimi’s filmography. IMDb users have rated this movie 7.5/10.

3 Army Of Darkness closed Raimi’s first trilogy (7.5/10)

The third film in the trilogy Evil Dead, the army of darknessIt’s absolutely insane in the way that only Sam Raimi could do it. The movie has the same wacky comedy vibe as the first two, but with a bigger budget. Unfortunately, the impact factor is lower simply because of its reused assets.

Bruce Campbell reprises his role as Ash in this time travel horror comedy. He goes back in time to save a town and retrieve the Book of the Dead as he battles an army of the undead. the army of darkness It’s a satisfying conclusion to one of the strangest and most unique trilogies in movie history. The third installment of the trilogy of Evil Dead received a 7.5/10 from IMDb users.

2 Raimi dominated the drive-in with The Evil Dead (7.5/10)

The Evil Dead was made on a shoestring budget and was a hit at drive-ins in America before becoming a cult classic and one of the most compelling pieces of horror film. This is the best of Raimi, although not everyone saw it that way at first. Stephen King expressed his support for the film, and then more people started watching it.

The movie is about 5 friends who go to an old cabin in the woods to relax, but accidentally unleash demonic entities. He has extreme gore, Bruce Campbell, a trapdoor, an arm that stays animated when cut, and some very controversial scenes. It is, without a doubt, a staple in any horror fan’s library, and IMDb users give the film an average rating of 7.5/10.

1 Evil Dead II: Let Raimi Shine (7.7/10)

Evil Dead II is more of a remake than a sequel, reusing elements of The Evil Dead, but with a bigger budget and a safer and more fun Raimi at the helm. The characters differ from the first film, but Ash Williams is essentially the same, but with a more cartoonish personality that would be fully present in Army of Darkness. He is now in his prime: an arrogant, loud-mouthed braggart that the public loves.

Raimi was able to do so much more with this movie, and have even deeper special effects. It is the highest rated of the franchise and the highest rated of all Sam Raimi films on IMDb with a 7.7/10.