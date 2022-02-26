Roger Martínez’s position on a possible departure of Santiago Solari from Club América

The Eagles of America is going through a football imbalance that increases the pressure after the low performance evidenced against teams like Atlas, Atletico San Luis, Mazatlan and Pachuca. Therefore, those of Coapa They are forced to win against Pedregal in one of the greatest rivalries in Mexican soccer. Roger Martinez spoke about the continuity of Santiago Solariafter a supposed ultimatum has been declared.

“I think that we don’t have to think about any of that (that Solari can leave), we have to think about the game and what it’s going to be. Those of us who are here are committed to the team, the fans and the coaching staff to move this forward”, he commented.

At the press conference, Roger Martinezexplained that they are involved in improving and that the attitude of the elements has nothing to do with the results that have been given to América, pointing out that they must have a strong mentality, although Roger Martínez also issued a message for the fans that He is dissatisfied with the present of the team.

“It is not an attitude issue. Always in a team you have to be strong in the head, in the heart and when entering the field give your best. I know we’re going to get out of this, we’re all committed, the coaching staff and every player who enters the field is going to give their best. I know everything will be fine from now on.”

Is criticism a constant in America?

Finally, Martínez accepted the demands of being at Club América and added that as all the members of the squad are united, the moment of tension is more bearable.