Rocky: America’s Libertarian Dream

Rocky: the libertarian dream of the United States.- The year 1976 was a great one for Hollywood cinema, since fundamental films such as All the President’s Men, Taxi Driver, Pasqualino Settebellezze or Network were released at that time. But of all of them, for many reasons, the most popular has been Rockywritten by and starring Sylvester Stallone Why did the story of an amateur boxer attract so much attention? And how can we see those reasons in today’s world?

The film tells the story of Rocky Balboa, an amateur boxer from a marginal neighborhood in Philadelphia, who gets the chance of a lifetime when he is chosen by world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed for a world title match. The film is inspired by Muhammad Ali’s fight against Chuck Wepner, a boxer who was a carbon copy of the character played by Sylvester Stallone.

Thinking about the proximity of the Oscars, we could ask ourselves if this tape was superior to the aforementioned ones. Surely everyone will have their opinion, but if we base ourselves on the critics, surely Rocky was not by far the most acclaimed by specialized circles, but if it is so Why did you get the statuette for best film at the ceremony?

The answer lies in a concept that practically founded and sustains a nation, which has set itself the goal that all the inhabitants of the earth be like them, love them and recognize them as our saviors, the American dream. An idea that affirms that the US is the land of opportunities, a country where social advancement is within reach, and that everyone who makes an effort will see their dream come true sooner rather than later.

tapes like Taxi driver they had a very negative view of American society, and how the Vietnam War had broken a whole generation of young people, All the President’s Men It tells the network of corruption in the government of Richard Nixon, and how it spilled over into all spheres of power. Pasqualino Settebellezze is a crude account of Fascist Italy, and network it is a reflection of how the world is managed by sinister oligopolies, where the media is nothing more than the executing arm of said control.

In that context, Rocky, above all things, it was a very politically correct film for the Hollywood of the 70s. It told the passage from nothing to the glory of a young marginal, which in turn was a reflection of the life story of Sylvester Stallone himself, which suffered his arrival in Los Angeles where he could not get a job, he had to act in a porn tape and even sold his dog for 40 dollars to eat (he got it back after selling the script, and had to pay 10 thousand dollars).

So, we have an industry that rewards stories that tell how the poor get rich because this is the land of opportunity. But if we are going to be honest, the United States will be many things, but it is not the country with the lowest poverty standards, in fact, it is the main drug-consuming country, with the highest number of prisoners per 100,000 inhabitants and a of the largest homicide rates.

Obviously, the United States is many things, not only the negative, but those films that bet on exalting only the American dream, show an ideal of a country that carries behind it an authentic ideology about a chosen nation, which must lead that lifestyle that his cinema exalts everyone, and that this goal justifies any atrocity.

That is to say, a story where one person is saved above millions, who are still in the same place was, and still is, what the industry has always rewarded

In current times, where the ideologies of extreme individualism are on the rise, we can see how these stories show their real meaning. Rocky herself shows how the opportunity that the protagonist receives has more to do with chance than with his talent or his ability. In a system where upward mobility only reaches a stratum of the population, and most of the rich die rich and the poor get poorer.

With these lines I’m not looking to bastardize a film that I really appreciate and that has made me very happy along with its sequels, but rather that it helps to think about what ideas are behind it. It is not the only case, there are En Pursuit of Happiness (2006), Knight Without a Sword (1939), Forrest Gump (1994) or flashdance (1983), all tapes where you see a world that rewards effort and where meritocracy seems to work as Argentine advertisers dream of. Rocky will always be in my heart, but let’s not forget that he also represents the global establishment’s wet dream.