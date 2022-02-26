Rihanna shows you why ‘Savage X Fenty’ is the best gift for Christmas with sensual VIDEO

Although we are still a few weeks away, the spirit of the Christmas it can already be felt everywhere and some of our favorite artists are preparing special releases for this season, as shown Rihanna with his collection of lingerie ‘Savage X Fenty‘.

By the end of September, Rihanna surprised the music industry, fashion and, specifically, the underwearwith one more of his parades in which he shows the advances of his brand of lingerie ‘Savage X Fenty‘, in the company of great guest artists such as Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee and Normani.

Something that makes the event special, in addition to its impressive musical and catwalk numbers, is the display of models that celebrate diversity and all types of bodies that exist. On this linkyou can review our review of the show available on Amazon Prime Video.

Rihanna poses in sensual Christmas video for ‘Savage X Fenty’

Meanwhile and waiting for the announcement of an upcoming record production that, at least, we know will not arrive for the remainder of this 2021, Rihanna showed what is coming for Christmas about your business in the lingerie and the intimate sets that bear the name ‘Savage X Fenty‘.

Having dabbled in music, perfumery and more, in 2018 the Barbadian entered the underwear fashion industry with a unisex line that celebrates confidence and inclusivity and will soon be one of your best gift options for your loved ones. your loved ones this holiday season.

Through its official dissemination platforms, Rihanna presented a sensual video clip in which we can see her dressed in a coordinated purple lace, while she poses surrounded by various chandeliers to the rhythm of a song by Christmas intervened with a trap sound.

“So how do you tell them you’re on the naughty list without telling them you’re on the naughty list? Let the bad girl, RihannaI’ll show you”, is what can be read in the description of the footage of ‘Savage X Fenty‘.







At Official site of the brand, a section called ‘Holiday’ is now available, in which you can review a selection of possible gifts from Christmas ideal at different prices, models and sizes, so that, if you still don’t know what to give your family on these dates, Rihanna can help you choose.

What do you think about the selection of Christmas from ‘Savage X Fenty‘, the mark of Rihanna? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information about your favorite artists.