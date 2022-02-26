Rihanna arrives at Milan Fashion Week in a Gucci look

We always thought it would be hard to top the guest list at the Gucci show on Hollywood Boulevard. Recall that this was the catwalk that saw Gwyneth Paltrow rub shoulders with Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, while Macaulay Culkin walked with the fabulous pieces of the Italian house. The Home Alone star may not have been able to fly to Milan for Alessandro Michele’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, but when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky They’re in town, who cares?

The couple of the moment joined the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jared Leto at the Italian showcase and dressed up to the theme ‘Exquisite’. Rihanna nearly dwarfed the new collection on the runway – almost, until the Adidas collab came out – sporting the kind of glam-topped, bare-belly street look we’ve come to expect from the star during her pregnancy. her.

The style icon posed for photos in a purple faux fur piece that covered her lace top, wearing it with low-rise patterned pants and heels. However, the statement piece was the sparkly headpiece, which framed her perfect Fenty lips. Rihanna is a woman who always wears fabulous headdresses. She picked up her Fashion Icon award at the 2014 CFDAs in a Swarovski-studded ‘nude’ Adam Selman dress and matching headpiece that is already ingrained in the public psyche. We know that she never does anything halfway. And, of course, she doesn’t let Milan’s Street Style queens outshine her.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: Getty Images

The last Gucci show Rih attended was in Spring/Summer 2009, when she was coming out of her Good Girl Gone Bad style phase, before Loud charted a fierce new course for the singer. More than a decade later, with the love of her life by her side, the final chapter of Rihanna it suits you. And you can bet she’ll be the first to shop for the latest Gucci pieces. Maybe they’ll give you mini-me versions as well.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti