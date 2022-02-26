Reviews: Review of “Ballad of a White Cow”, by Iranians Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam (MUBI)

This valuable Iranian film has arrived at MUBI which, after passing through the 2021 Berlinale International Competition, earned its filmmakers the New Directors Award at the Valladolid Festival.

Ballad of a White Cow (Ghasideyeh gave sefid, Iran-France/2020). Direction: Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam. Cast: Maryam Moghaddam and Alireza Sanifar. Duration: 105 minutes. Available on MUBI.

The newcomer here Maryam Moghaddam (also absolute protagonist) and Behtash Sanaeeha (Risk of Acid Rain) co-directed this powerful psychological thriller with strong moral implications and a rebellious spirit (quite audacity in a country like Iran).

Moghaddam plays Mina, the mother of a deaf and dumb girl who in the first scene we see saying goodbye to her husband before he is executed. Shortly after, while she carries out all kinds of paperwork (looking at the judicial and administrative bureaucracy reminds us at times of The separation, by Asghar Farhadi), they inform him that a person has confessed to a crime and that in truth the death sentence was a mistake. She will not accept financial compensation as compensation, but rather she will fight for an institutional apology.

Already a widow (a condition that in a macho society like the Iranian one generates all kinds of prejudices and limitations), Mina will find in Reza (Alirez Sanifar), a man who claims to have been a friend of her husband, an unexpected help, a generosity that is little less than moving. . But, of course, we will soon understand why he does it (I will not fall into the spoiler). On the other hand, her ex-husband’s family will increase the pressure on her instead of relieving her situation.

Solid in narrative and acting terms in almost its entire journey, Ballad of a White Cow it falters a bit towards the end, but in general it is a film that generates interest, empathy and a logical indignation at the hardships of a woman subjected to an unjust, hypocritical and in many cases decidedly perverse system.

Reviews of other MUBI news:

–Lamb / Lamb / Dýrið (Iceland-Sweden-Poland/2021). Direction: Valdimar Jóhannsson

–Threw out (Bergmal, Iceland-France/2019). Script and direction: Rúnar Rúnarsson.

–Mr. Bachmann and His Class (Germany/2021). Direction: Mary Speth.

–Cow + three short films by the British Andrea Arnold.

–Titan (France-Belgium/2021). Script and direction: Julia Ducournau

–What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? (Georgia-Germany/2021). Script and direction: Alexandre Koberidze.

–They announced a storm (Spain/2020), by Javier Fernández Vazquez

–taste (SawVietnam / Singapore / France / Thailand / Germany / Taiwan/2021), by Lê Bảo

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic ventures and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 300 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Marketsubscribers have access every Friday first thing in the morning to a careful and curated newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and important discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us at OtherCinesClub@gmail.com

subscribe