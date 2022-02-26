Revelations about Tom Cruise’s ‘explosive’ temper

Elieen Berlin remembers the behavior of Tom Cruise, explosive by nature, even before becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest actors in the film industry for decades. He has worked with some of the most prestigious directors, from Steven Spielberg, Brian de Palma to Stanley Kubrick.

He is also known for signing the action scenes himself. that they appear, without the need for scene doubles, something that has earned him praise and criticism alike.

But if there is something that has stood out for the worse, in Tom Cruise’s career, and it’s his legendary explosive temper and controlling tendency on set.

That behavior has been worth more than one dislike throughout the actor’s career, including a temporary break in collaboration between his production company, Wagner/Cruise Productions, and Paramount.

The one who was Tom Cruise’s first agent in his younger years, Elieen Berlin, has spoken with The Daily Mail about the actor and, especially, about the temperament that Cruise already had in his youth.

Berlin represented Tom Cruise until the actor’s participation in Top Gun, when the actor moved to Los Angeles and she remained in New York. The veteran representative, who is currently 86 years old, recalled the anger that young Tom harbored inside him, the result, in his words, of the resentment he felt towards his father.

Elieen Berlin recalled that when she gave Cruise an album of clippings of her teen magazine work for his 19th birthday,the actor burst out saying that he “wanted to be considered an adult actor,” throwing the album in his face and hitting him on the cheek.

One of Tom Cruise’s most recognized works is, Sure ‘Mission Impossible’. In 2020, without going any further, Some audios came to light of him yelling at the same film crew for breaking the anti-COVID protocols.

The paths of Berlin and Cruise separate in the 80s, although with her he filmed films such as the aforementioned ‘Top gun’, ‘Risky Business’ or ‘Taps, beyond honor’.

