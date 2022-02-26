Result of the match: Genoa vs Inter (0-0). GOALS

The Genoa where he plays the Mexican, John Vasquez did not lose, but added his fifth tie in a row when equalizing 0-0 with Intercurrent champion of the competition and that he could not take advantage of stumble from Milan to settle on top.

As part of Matchday 27 of Series A, the Genoese team cannot leave the relegation zonehas only one win in the season, but 14 draws and 12 losses.

The good news is that Johan is still a starter and this Friday he played the 90 minutes in the tie against the second place of the competition.

Even with the difference Genoa had some chances to score early in the match.

The match began with Inter arriving and Iván Perisic had the first at minute 3 with a header saved by Salvatore Sirigu.

Three minutes later, Hakan Çalhanoglu took a shot that went wide.

Genoa had it clear at 7′ when Albert Gudmunsson received the ball that had been headed by Kelvin Yeboah and what went to nothing of the goal.

At 14′, Edin Dzeko headed in and Sirigu kept the ball. The game was back and forth, to everyone’s surprise.

Inter’s goalkeeper, Samir Handanovic took another one out of danger at 28′ in a shot by Filippo Melegoni that was made by a stranger, but that was finally deflected.

In the complementary part, Alexis Sánchez tried at 48′quickly took a free kick and Denzel Dumfries headed over.

The reigning Italian champion sent another message at 62′ when Danilo D’ Ambrosio put the ball on the post in a header after a corner kick.

in the end part and with an Inter turned to the front, Sirigu took a shot at Lautaro Martínez at 79′ in another arrival of the visit.

The minutes followed and asking for the end, managed to draw against Intercurrent champion of Serie A.