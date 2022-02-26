‘Reinfeld’ will be released in 2023 with Nicolas Cage as Dracula

Renfield will tell the story of a man who is devoted to Dracula and seeks the gift of immortality. | Hemdale Film Corporation

If you like vampire stories, you’ll probably have to keep an eye on “Renfield”the horror and comedy film where Nicolas Cage will play himself dracula. Although the production of the film has been announced for some time, Universal has confirmed that it will be premiering sometime in April 2023.

”Renfield” began recording at the beginning of February, where a photo of the production was shown that will focus on modernity, allowing us to see a Dracula who is over a thousand years old, living with today’s technology. This film belongs to Universal Pictures’ new bet on revisiting classic monster stories and bringing them to a series of unique settings and narratives, just as they did in 2020 with the movie ”The invisible man” and the next remake of ”The werewolf”.

The main character of ”Renfield” will be played by Nicholas Hoult. In the original Dracula novel by bram stoker, Renfield appears as a mortal man who becomes a devotee of Dracula, although the master vampire does not grant him the privilege of immortality. So this new film will surely show us the conflict between Renfield and Dracula with the main character’s insistence on being immortal, giving rise to comedy scenes between the two.

Along with Nicolas Cages and Hoult, the cast of ”Renfield” also includes actress Nora Lum, better known by the stage name of awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Bess Rouss, Shoreh Agdashloo and James Moses.

The Emmy winner, Chris McKay, will be in charge of directing ”Renfield”, having previously participated in great blockbusters in the comedy and action genre, such as ”LEGO Batman: The Movie” and ”Tomorrow’s War”. The script will be written by Ryan Ridleywho has already showcased his comedic chops in projects like ”Rick and Morty”, ”Community” and Prime Video’s animated series ”Invincible”.

Considered the Prince of Darkness, Dracula was inspired by a 15th-century Romanian prince and the character has appeared in countless stories, from 1931’s “Dracula” starring Bela Lugosi until Adam Sandler lending his voice to the vampire in the ”Hotel Transylvania” film series.