Regenerative medicine – Millennium Group

For centuries, scientists have searched for ways to stop the aging of living beings, without finding to date the source of eternal youth. However, their efforts have not been in vain as they have served to advance knowledge of cell behavior, the basis for the development of tissue engineering.

With the support of new technologies, Regenerative Medicine has resumed its boom worldwide, focusing its application on the cure of chronic-degenerative diseases and other complex health conditions, relying on self-healing, stimulating the repairing and regenerative systems that human beings alive we have

Cells are fundamental components of any tissue, and tissues are the structural unit of the different organs that make up the systems in the body.

By understanding how cells interact with their environment and how they are organized into tissues, researchers have been able to manipulate these processes to heal damaged tissues or even create new ones. When the intention is to create new tissues, recesses are required, first of all, the construction of structures that serve as support or scaffolding where the cells that will be introduced to generate the new tissues will be housed.

Regenerative Medicine is an effective alternative for the treatment of certain sports injuries and other musculoskeletal pathologies, based on the use of various cell groups, including stem cells, which are found in the body’s own tissues, such as fat, and that implanted in the damaged area favor its repair.

The most frequent indications and with the best results are in the treatment of tendinitis and enthesitis. Rotator cuff tendinopathy of the shoulder, patellar tendinitis, Achilles tendinitis or epicondylitis are being treated regularly with very satisfactory results. We have a clear example in elite athletes like Rafa Nadal, among others.

They are also indicated in the treatment of partial muscle tears, facilitating recovery and an earlier return to sport and with a lower incidence of re-tears.

The effectiveness of any treatment is based on a good diagnosis, given by a qualified health professional, who will make the correct prescription, attending to the real needs of the patient.

To obtain a quantity of stem cells, sufficient for them to have a regenerative effect, they must be extracted from the tissues that contain them the most, and these are the fat and bone marrow, not from the blood.

Among the risks of use are the difficulty of controlling its development, the way in which the cells behave in the face of injury and that they are correctly defined, which can generate conflicts in the person’s immune system.

It would seem magical that the body has cells capable of turning into others. In theory this is possible, but to obtain an efficient result it is necessary to ensure that the cells can first accurately recognize the type of cells to differentiate, and group together to form a new tissue with the characteristics of the original damaged tissue.

Ignatius Cardona