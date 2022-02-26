recipes for a healthier 2022

Get to know some recommendations and dietary options rich in nutrients to keep the overweightwhich will allow you to avoid nutritional deficiencies and develop a healthy life style and active, according to the last dictates of the ‘smart food’.

Evolution Method

“Slim down and taking care of yourself remotely is a growing trend”, points out Rubén Bravo, nutrition expert and founder of the ‘Evolution Method’ (ME), a personalized plan ‘online’ for nutritional advice. The latest initiative of the ME for 2022 is a free downloadable digital book from America and Europe, with 40 lunches and dinners of less than 350 kilocalories.

Cover of the free book 350Kcal recipes (IMEO photo)

Are prescriptions focus on teaching the user the concept of “dishes with a high nutritional value, tasty, quick to prepare, low cost in ingredients and low calorie”, according to Bravo.

Before the pandemic, the idea of ​​“losing weight and taking care of yourself remotely” sounded like a chimera, but today it is a growing and very real trend, which has brought us closer to the future”, says Rubén Bravo, from the European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO). Both the demand for consultations and video consultations on-line related to the weightlosslike searching for healthy recipes on the Internet, they have skyrocketed throughout 2020 and 2021, according to this institute.

Eliminate overweight, a good resolution for 2022 (IMEO photo)

They explain that Covid-19 has tested our physical and emotional healthbut it has also accelerated the digitization of health services and “revolutionized the forms of care, opening the door to the ‘online’ modality”, emphasizes Rubén Bravo, director of the Nutrition Department of the IMEO.

Bravo is the founder of the Evolution Method (ME), a personalized plan of nutritional and psychological guidance for a healthy eating and weight loss and an active lifestyle, which has been adapted for digital use. This platform (www.metodoevolution.es), connects a community of 130,000 followers with a training center on-line with specialized publications, where they offer practical advice, motivational workshops, distance courses and recipes, among other options.

MENUS BASED ON SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE

A young woman preparing low-calorie recipes (IMEO photo)

The meal planwhich is the strong point of the ME, “is aimed at favoring the use of fat as an energy source through the smart nutrition backed by scientific evidence,” Bravo explains to Efe.

This system “involves eating foods that help stabilize blood sugar levels; to promote vitality and avoid feeling hungry; to mark the adequate amounts of proteins that feed the muscle; to the consumption of healthy fats that favor the hormonal system; already recommend highly nutritious food to rule out micronutrient deficiencies or leading to malnutrition“, he points out.

One of the pillars of Evolution Method is a digital book of forty recipes with less than 350 kilocalories (Kcal) with dishes such as: lasagna with eggplant and tuna; manchego ratatouille with egg; Chicken curry; vegetable burger; or integral broccoli and leek tart, among others.

The book can be obtained free in PDF format, by sending an email to [email protected]requesting a copy and indicating in which country the information on the Evolution Method has been read, informs the IMEO.

According to Bravo this recipe book focuses on teaching the user the concept of “dishes with a high nutritional valuetasty, quick to prepare, low cost in ingredients and low calorie”.

“We made a distribution calculation in 5 meals of 200Kcal for breakfast, 150Kcal for mid-morning and the same for snack, and 350Kcal for lunch and the same for dinner. A total of 1,200Kcal for a slimming plan in a standard person”, explains the nutritionist.

NO REFINED FLOURS OR PROCESSED FOODS

“With these prescriptions it is easy to make variations to personalize the plans, incorporating more caloric options or increasing the quantities, for example”, he emphasizes. “With our proposals we eliminate the consumption of refined flours, whole grains and processed foods; instead, rice and whole wheat, oatmeal, quinoa, sesame or pine nuts are chosen in small quantities,” explains Bravo.

He points out that in these recipes the protein intake is adjusted, coming from white or lean meats (chicken, turkey, beef or pork), seafood and fish (cod, prawns, prawns, clams, mussels, salmon, hake, monkfish, fresh and canned tuna) and eggs.

Bet on healthy habits (IMEO photo)

“In parallel, increase your intake of vegetables and fruits low and medium glycemic index, as well as vegetables“, he comments. “In the garnish, the potato is eliminated and vegetables are prioritized, such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, zucchini, eggplant, peas, leek, mushroom, tomatoes, spinach or romaine lettuce,” he adds.

It highlights that the menus of these cooking recipes include “only healthy fatsfrom oily fish, nuts and avocado, limiting the amount of olive oil needed to prepare the dish to two tablespoons”.

To flavor the dishes, he suggests “using aromatic herbs and spices, homemade condiments made with garlic or onion, chilli pepper, paprika, Dijon mustard or even fruit, such as lime, mango, strawberries and pomegranate that give an original touch to meat and sauces”.

“Thus, ideally, breakfast and mid-morning snacks should include whole-grain carbohydrates and fruit; food, more vegetables and less protein; the snack, only proteins; and lastly, dinner should prioritize protein and moderate fruit, ”he details.

THREE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE NEW YEAR

1.- Choose high nutritional value, low calorie foods.

“Reduce the consumption of processed foodsrefined flours and sugar, and prioritizes natural food giving special importance to vegetables, fruits, legumes and fish”, he indicates.

2.- Each person is different.

“All the nutritional plans they must be personalized according to the objectives, tastes and preferences of each patient”, says Bravo.

3.- Eat well without having to suffer.

“Take care of yourself through food it is perfectly linked to eating tasty and varied, enjoying social life and betting on a decision for life”, he concludes.

* With information from EFE.

