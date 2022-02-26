‘Reacher’, a police series as God intended

Although he is nothing like the character described by Lee Child in his novels, Tom Cruise managed to bring jack reacher to his charismatic terrain in a magnificent film by Christopher McQuarrie in which the spirit of the text was perfectly captured. But a mediocre second installment squandered his cinematographic future, and that is why it was good news that Amazon announced its intention to recover the character in series form. Once seen, it is verified that the decision was very successful.

reacher not only does it know how to capture the singularities of Child’s novels, but it is also a very good police fiction that appeals to essences while turning some of its clichés on its head. First of all, because the protagonist is not a traditional hero, because he refuses to relegate the supporting characters to a simple counterpoint (invaluable agent Roscoe Conklin, a great Willa Fitzgerald, systematically rebelling against the idea of ​​being saved) and because it weaves a solid and addictive intrigue without forgetting the nuances that give the story a human dimension. distribute testosterone but you know at all times what the emotional conflict of each character is; you think that Reacher is an almost mythological being without letting yourself be tense with his unforeseen events. That’s because the series manages to build a tangible world that you recognize as your own and manages to find a balance between suspense, action, drama and even comedy.

Without revealing more than the account of the plot, there is an example that perfectly serves to explain the virtues of reacher. The protagonist has a constant push-and-pull relationship with a local cop (Malcolm Goodwin) as they investigate some mysterious murders with a political background. Their difference in criteria is manifested between the methods, in the opinions and also in musical tastes, which lead to discussion during car journeys. It is details like these that give this series its soul, which is never satisfied with following the style book of the genre or underestimating the intelligence of the viewer.

The punches resonate and hurt, in the same way that the dramatic turns always convey the feeling that things can end very badly.

Another element to highlight is its affiliation to a direct and unambiguous style, in which the violence He doesn’t understand flourishes. The punches resonate and hurt, in the same way that the dramatic turns always convey the feeling that things can go very wrong. And finally a separate mention for the actor chosen to play reacher, Alan Ritchson. He makes up for his evident lack of interpretative resources with a indisputable charisma: You start the series thinking that it will be difficult for you to take him on as a headliner (the memory of Cruise doesn’t help either) but after a couple of episodes you can’t imagine anyone else in Reacher’s skin. It is, in short, one of those series that he does not cheat, that gives you exactly what you ask for and that manages not to decline throughout eight episodes. If you end up clamoring for a second season (it has already been announced that it will have one, by the way) that is a very good sign.