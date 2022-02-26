Radiation: what is it and how does it affect the body and health?

Exposure to low levels of radiation does not cause immediate health effects, but it can increase the risk of cancer throughout life. | Photo: Internet.

People are constantly exposed to various sources of radiation in their daily lives, either at home, work or when performing certain medical tests. However, not having a good management of this exposure can have health consequences. Here we tell you How does radiation affect the human body?

Radiation is a type of energy that travels in the form of high-speed waves or particles, which can be naturally-occurring or man-made, says the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), and There are two types: ionizing and non-ionizing.

The ionizing radiation is one that includes:

ultraviolet radiation

Radon

X-rays

Gamma rays

While the non-ionizing comprises:

Radio waves

Cellphones

Microwave oven

infrared radiation

visible light

However, there is also the so-called “natural radiation”which according to the NIH, mostly comes from minerals, although it can also come from outer space and the Sun

Radiation and the human body

The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains that people can be exposed to radiation in different circumstanceswhether at home or in public places, as well as at work or in a medical environment.

Thus, Radiation exposure is classified into three categories, one of them is the “planned exhibition”which is done for specific purposes, an example of this type of exposure is X-rays used in medicine to make a diagnosis or as therapy for a disease.

Every year, more than 3.6 billion radiological diagnostic tests, 37 million nuclear medicine tests and 7.5 million radiotherapy treatments are performed worldwide.

The medical use of radiation represents 98% of the population dose originating from artificial sources and 20% of the total population exposure: WHO. | Photo: Internet.

The second category is “existing exhibition” It occurs when there is already an exposure to radiation and a decision has to be made about its control, as is the case with natural radiation existing in the environment.

The UV rays emitted by the Sun are a source of ionizing radiation to which people are exposed every day. | Photo: Internet.

And the “exposure in emergency situations”which occurs when an unexpected event requires a quick response, as in the case of nuclear accidents or criminal acts.

The most worrying radiation exposure is that caused by nuclear accidents or criminal acts. | Photo: Internet.

health effects

According to the various health institutions, the human body has adapted to deal with low levels of radiation because it has always been in the environment throughout evolution, however, at high levels can cause harmful health effects, What:

Damage to tissues and organs by changing cell structure

DNA damage

Cancer

Redness of the skin

Hair loss

Burns

acute radiation syndrome

Cardiovascular diseases

The seriousness of the health effects that radiation can cause in people will depend on several factors.What:

The type of radiation.

The amount of radiation.

The shape of the exhibition (contact with the skin, swallowing it, breathing it, or by rays that passed through the body).

(contact with the skin, swallowing it, breathing it, or by rays that passed through the body). Where the radiation was concentrated and how long you were exposed.

How sensitive is a person’s body to radiation, For example, a fetus is the most vulnerable to the effects of radiation, but infants, children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with impaired immune systems are more vulnerable than healthy adults.

Thus, at being exposed to a large amount of radiation for a short period of timesuch as during a radiation emergency, can cause: skin burns, but can also lead to acute radiation syndrome or “radiation sickness,” symptoms of which include headache and diarrhoea.

“Symptoms usually start within a few hours. Those symptoms will go away and the person will appear healthy for a while. But then he will get sick again. How quickly they get sick again, their symptoms, and the intensity of the illness depends on the amount of radiation they were exposed to. In some cases, this syndrome causes death in the following days or weeks”, experts say.

While exposure to low levels of radiation in the environment may not cause immediate health effects, but it may slightly increase your overall risk of cancer.

The amount of radiation received is expressed in a unit called gray (Gy) and its potential to cause damage in units of sievert (Sv).

The risk of cancer from radiation This is because radiation has enough energy to affect the atoms of living cells and therefore damage their genetic material (DNA), and although fortunately the cells of the body are extremely efficient at repairing such damage, if it does not heal correctly, a cell can die or become cancerous, says the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Can X-rays harm health?

For a person to develop “radiation sickness”the EPA assures that an exposure of 75 radians or 0.75 grays must be received, in a short period of time, this is equivalent to receiving the radiation of 18 thousand chest X-rays distributed throughout the body during this short period.

Acute radiation syndrome is rare, and is caused by extreme events such as a nuclear explosion or by accidental contact or rupture of a highly radioactive source.

The risk of developing a condition from radiation exposure via x-rays it only increases with the amount of cumulative lifetime exposure, that is, all exposures added up over a person’s lifetime, says the US National Institute for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIN).