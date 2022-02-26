Quite a workaholic! Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara give good news from the Capitol

It is no secret to anyone that the life of the famous actress Angelina Jolie has gone far beyond being one of the best actresses on the big screen, and there is no better proof than her children.

And it is that the star of “Maleficent” has always been characterized by her altruism and the commitment she has made to the world beyond her career as a film actress.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker