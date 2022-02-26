Quite a workaholic! Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara give good news from the Capitol

It is no secret to anyone that the life of the famous actress Angelina Jolie has gone far beyond being one of the best actresses on the big screen, and there is no better proof than her children.

And it is that the star of “Maleficent” has always been characterized by her altruism and the commitment she has made to the world beyond her career as a film actress.

He has not only continued to carry out this work for many years, but has also tried to instill these teachings in his children, and the greatest of them has followed in his footsteps.

It is worth mentioning that in recent months, it has been the 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who has taken over the beds with her beauty and new transformation.

But at his side, his sister, Zahara, one of the daughters adopted by the protagonists of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith ”some years ago in addition to the rest of her children.

However, the young woman has not had the idea of ​​following in the footsteps of either of her two parents, but she has opted for the altruistic and dedicated side that the Hollywood star has instilled in her.

Proof of this, in their most recent appearance at the United States Capitol, where not only did they exude glamor with their spectacular outfits, but they have also given new news to the world.

Exploding Glamor at the Capitol

The 46-year-old actress and her 17-year-old daughter marked history for them and women around the world last Wednesday, February 9, as they were able to speak before the Senate about the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The Jolie women traveled to Washington to speak on Capitol Hill, demanding dignity and adequate laws for women victims of gender-based violence, giving them a voice.

Mother and daughter have been working on this position for a few months now, and with their arrival in the US capital it is a true step in history for women around the world.

What is a fact is that the two not only made history but also let themselves be seen as all fashionistas on their arrival at the Capitol, because they surprised everyone.

On the one hand, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife opted for a “total black look” ideal for “working” styling with a set of jacket and skirt that also has a trend wherever you look at it.

While the older sister of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seen with an informal and casual look, urban-inspired, consisting of a khaki-colored cloth coat, and underneath a short navy blue dress with a round neckline and completed the “outfit” with black Converse high-top sneakers.

Both were glamorous from Washington DC. Photo: Alex Wong

