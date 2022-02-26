Querétaro vs Toluca: Goals, Summary and Videos

In a bumpy and choppy game, Toluca managed to win the win Queretaroand at the last minute they tied at one.

Beyond the three points, the duel between roosters and Devils had an extra ingredient, and it was that Hernan Cristante face again with the scarlets that stopped him finishing the last tournament, but now as coach of the white roosters.

And soon in the meeting were precisely those of chrysanthemumwho went ahead on the scoreboard, when Maximilian Perg 10 minutes into the game he scored the goal from Querétaro, despite the fact that the Toluca from Ignatius Ambriz he was the one with the ball; however, his defense was not effective at the right time.

For the second half, quickly Queretaro tried to get ahead with a goal from Angel Sepulvedabut was canceled by VAR. And that’s where things got complicated for the roosterswell at minute 64, Areli Hernandez received a straight red card that left his team one man down for a foul on Daniel Alvarez.

And yes, the Red Devils They kept trying, trying to take advantage of having one more man, until the effort gave them results and in the final stretch, well Leo Fernandez in compensation time (94′), they managed to tie at one, and with that Gallos and mexiquenses ended up keeping one point.

