Putin’s invasion puts culture at war

In the midst of the deafening silence of the majority of Catalan and Spanish cultural institutions, at other times always prone to manifestos and adhesions of solidarity, other European and American institutions have indeed begun to react, in some cases in a sudden manner, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. From the most popular culture – Russia will not be able to participate this year in the Eurovision Song Contest and many of its representatives in recent years have denounced the invasion – to the great European and American temples of classical music, which have given ultimatums or canceled the iconic director Russian orchestra Valery Gergiev, a friend of Putin, if he does not declare himself against the invasion.

A referential theater for Europe, the Berlin Schaubühne, has declared that “Europe is in shock, we are in shock”, and organizes debates this Sunday led by the philosopher Caroline Emcke under the title Attack on Ukraine, historical censorship in Europe? And part of the Russian intelligentsia has reacted with stupor and force: not only the rapid resignation of Elena Kovalskaya, director of the Meyerhold Theater and Cultural Center in Moscow, who, in the face of the invasion, declared with unusual courage that “it is impossible to work for a murderer and receive a salary from him”, but the famous pianist Evgeni Kissin has denounced that “war of aggression is a crime for which there is not and cannot be any justification”; the filmmaker Andréi Sviáguintsev has recognized that “not even in a nightmare could he imagine a war with Ukraine”, and the writer Liudmila Ulítskaya has assured that it is “a battle between madness and sanity”.

And a letter signed by scientists, including numerous members of the Russian Academy of Sciences, acknowledges that “responsibility for triggering a new war in Europe lies entirely with Russia, there is no rational justification” and that “it is bitter for us to realize that our country, with a decisive contribution to the victory over Nazism, has now become the instigator of a new war on the European continent.”

From Hollywood, the most surprising reaction has been that of actor Sean Penn: he is in the Ukraine shooting a documentary about the invasion. The filmmaker showed his support for the country by attending a government press conference in Kiev and has spent months preparing a documentary on the conflict between the two countries. For her part, Barbra Streisand tweeted: “My paternal grandparents emigrated from the Ukraine and my heart breaks for the brave people there fighting the Russian invasion. Putin’s propaganda on denazification is one of the great lies of the century.” David Lynch has assured Putin that “all this death and destruction will visit him again”. The actor Ashton Kutcher, whose wife is the actress Mila Kunis, born in Ukraine, has shown his support for the country and even the novelist Stephen King has wanted to speak out: “You can’t sit idly by when a big boy hits you smaller”.

International PEN, the world association of writers, has issued a statement asking to stop the war and supporting its fellow Ukrainians: “Ukraine is experiencing its darkest hours. We are by your side and we feel your pain. Putin’s war is an attack on democracy and freedom not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world. There can be no free and secure Europe without a free and independent Ukraine.” PEN Català has joined the statement. Helena Pol, member of the PEN Committee of Persecuted Writers, explains that for years they have had a close relationship with their Ukrainian counterparts, who keep them informed of their situation.

Although without a doubt the reactions in the world of culture have taken shape above all in the classical and in the questioning of one of the world’s great stars of orchestral conducting, the director of the Mariinsky Theater in Saint Petersburg and principal conductor of the Philharmonic of Munich, Valery Gergiev, friend of Putin. On the very day of the invasion, the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, and the superintendent of the La Scala opera house, Dominique Meyer, gave Gergiev an ultimatum to declare that he is against the invasion or leave the direction of the queen of spades which premiered this Wednesday. His next function would have to be held on March 5.

But yesterday Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic also announced that they were replacing Gergiev at the Austrian orchestra’s concerts this weekend in New York. And the mayor of Munich gave Gergiev another ultimatum: he has until this Monday to declare himself against the invasion or he will have to leave the orchestra. Unlike Gergiev’s silence, other great Russian conductors have already made public their position against the invasion: Kirill Petrenko, chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, has declared that “Putin’s insidious attack is a knife in the back of peaceful world”, while Semyon Bychkov, director of the Czech Philharmonic, has assured that “we must not remain silent watching history repeat itself as in 1956, 1968 and beyond. The bearers of death and destruction must be held accountable and rejected”.

The Russian pianist Alexander Melnikov has been infinitely sad: “It is normal to say that I and millions of other Russians have nothing to do with this war. But that is not how things work. I feel responsible for this war. Neither do I not even my compatriots have done enough to stop it. While we are in this concert hall there are people dying in a criminal war, for no reason. In Slovakia, the National Philharmonic has removed a part of Prokofiev’s Alexander Nevsky cantata from its program to “avoid misunderstandings about the text” and in Latvia the National Opera will no longer invite foreign artists who do not condemn the Russian attack.

Emmanuel Pahud, soloist of the Berlin Philharmonic, on Thursday at the Palau de la Música Catalana

A classical music that, in any case, also unites: today the Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska and the Russian mezzo Ekaterina Gubanova will sing Aida at the San Carlo in Naples. And on Thursday night, while news of the bombings in Ukraine continued to arrive, the Palau de la Música Catalana had an exciting evening. Flutist Emmanuel Pahud, soloist with the Berlin Philharmonic, addressed the audience before beginning his encore: “I hope we find some peace in the piece I’m going to play.” he rang syrinxthe well-known solo for flute by Debussy, after which the audience kept a long silence.

