‘Pumas, wide favorite against America’

The atmosphere surrounding the Clásicos Capitalinos is full of pride and passion. So much Cougars What America they come out willing to win, although due to the contexts they currently live in, the felines are presented as favorites to take the victory, so he considered it Michael Spain.

The former university midfielder highlighted the moment Andres Lillini and their directees go through as a team, as well as the fact that Juan Dinenno reconciled with the goal and the rhythm that players like Joseph Roger.

“I think that Cougars He arrives as the wide favorite, but he does have to be very intelligent and seek to continue working concentrated and as a team as they have done, I think they have improved a lot on the physical aspect. Dinenno is recovering, corozo there it goes and Rogerio is being more influential in the development of the team”, he declared in an interview for RECORD.

The result of this game will be like flipping a coin, no club is guaranteed victory, but Spain He made it clear that there is something non-negotiable: the effort that the cats put on the court, just as they did during the start of this tournament.

“As a whole I see Pumas better than America and that would be what I would ask for, beyond the victory or if they win or lose, that they manifest themselves as they have done in some games, especially at the beginning of the season. Hopefully we will see a game where we see a good rhythm and if we can see goals, then sensational”, he said.

On the other hand, the historic auriazul player considered that Lillini He manages to get the most out of the squad despite the difficulties they have gone through and revealed that the Argentine’s work is to his liking.

“The first year that came after he left Michel It was unknown, suddenly it was in lower categories and then it gave us the pleasant surprise of reaching the Final, having a great tournament and trying to get the most out of the team. I have had the opportunity to go to some training and see it, I like how it works, ”he expressed.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: MIGUEL ESPAÑA ABOUT PUMAS VS AMERICA: ‘IT IS A DUEL EVEN OF SOCIAL CLASSES’