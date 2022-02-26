Pumas seeks ‘revenge’ with Solari for the times that America has left him without DT

Today is a new opportunity for Cougars hit the target America from Santiago Solari.

And it is that if University wins tonight, those from Coapa will be left without a coach, well Solari he already has the ultimatum of his board, and although that would be the worst azulcrema consequence in the face of the auriazul victory, it would not be the first time that Santiago suffers because of Cougarsbecause in the Playoffs of the last tournament they eliminated the Eagles in the Quarterfinals.

And now it would be the opposite, because what has been ‘common’ is that the victories of the Eagles leave the University without a coach, as has already happened on three occasions and they all lost that game in CU:

The first was in 2005, when after having had a glorious year, being the first two-time champion in short tournaments (2004), winning the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy and the Champion of Champions, on Day 14 of the Clausura 2005, Hugo Sanchez he was fired from coaching and left the CU field amid boos and objects being thrown at him, after losing 1-2.

For 2012, in the J15 of the Opening of that year Mario Carrillo He left office after losing 0-1, although it was something that was expected, since the university fans never accepted him precisely because of his Americanist past.

Even on that occasion, the anger caused the fans to wait for Carrillo outside the tunnel where he apparently would come out, but they did not see him.

The last trainer Cougars who was fired for a loss to Americawas Antonio Torres Servin. It was in the 2013 Apertura, when a year after taking over the technical direction and even being interim with the departure of Carrillo, ‘Toño’ lost 1-4 on Matchday 8 and that left him out of the University.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CABEZÓN LUNA ON THE SITUATION OF AMERICA: ‘IT WAS SO THAT THE DT WOULD GO OUT WITH A BAG ON HIS HEAD’