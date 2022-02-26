Premier League: Abramovich steps aside and leaves Chelsea

ORna reaction more at Sports world related to him war conflict between Russia and Ukraine. the owner of the Chelsea of the Premier League, the Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich has communicated that it will leave the administration of the London team.

In said statement, issued on the club’s official social networks, Abramovich expresses that he made this decision for the benefit of Chelsea himself.

“During my almost 20 years as owner of Chelsea FC, I have always seen my role as someone who guards the clubwhose job is ensure that we are as successful as possible today and in the future, at the same time, playing a positive role in our communities. I have always made decisions with the best interest of the club in mind.. I remain committed to these values. That is why today I give to the Chelsea Charitable Foundation the administration and care of Chelsea FC”.

Without further ado, the owner finish your ad with the following sentence.

“I think currently are in the best position to look after the interests of the clubthe players, the coaching staff and the fans”.

Abramovich’s ‘exit’ from Chelsea joins other consequences in the sports field caused by the intervention of Russia in Ukraine as: the reassignment of the Champions League final (it was going to be played in St. Petersburg), the loss of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Russia (Sochi)as well as the Poland’s refusal to face Russia in the playoffs for the World Cup of Qatar 2022.

