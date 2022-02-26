Poland refuses to play against Russia in Qatar 2022 qualifiers

The Polish team, where Robert Lewandowski plays, refuses to travel to Russia, even with the World Cup at stake | Photo: Getty Images

The Poland National Teamwhere the scorer plays Robert Lewandowskijoined the teams and soccer players in favor of peace by announcing that he will ask the FIFA not play the game against Russia corresponding to the playoff of the Qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

This was announced by the president of the Polish Football Federation, Cesary Kuleszathrough your account Twitter. According to the journalist louis herrera, “the decision has the support of the Polish players”. In this sense, the response from the international organization is awaited.

No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia. We are in talks with and federations to bring forward a joint statement to FIFA. — Cezary Kulesza (@Czarek_Kulesza) February 26, 2022

“No more words, it’s time to act! Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression towards Ukraine, the Polish team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia. We are in talks with the Swedish and Czech federations to submit a joint declaration to FIFA.” Cesary Kulesza

Will Robert Lewandowski not play the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Russia should receive Poland on March 24 in Moscow, in the semi-finals of their play-off bracket for the world. If the Russians make it through that round, they would have to receive the March 29 the winner of the other semi-final, which will star swedish and czech; however, these games may not be played.

Regarding the invasion of Russia to Ukrainethe world star Robert Lewandowski He spoke in favor of peace and recognized himself in favor of the decision of the president of his federation.

It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening. https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 26, 2022

“It is the right decision! I cannot imagine playing a match with the Russian team in a situation where armed aggression continues in Ukraine. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we cannot pretend that nothing is happening.” Robert Lewandowski

So much Russia What Sweden and Czech Republic they refuse to play against Russia, so the positioning is mutual. So far there is no response from the institution chaired by Giani Infantinoso it is unknown if these three teams would be left out of the World Cup, leaving Lewandowski outside of this competition.

Poland’s solidarity with Ukraine

Poland and Ukraine together organized the Euro 2012which was won by the Spanish National Team, so the Polish Football Federation showed its solidarity by condemning the acts of the country presided over by Vladimir Putin and refusing to contest the repechage of Qatar 2022.

Poland refusing to play Russia in World Cup play off next month because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. No more words. Time for action. Some things are more important than football. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) February 26, 2022

“Poland refuses to play Russia in the World Cup next month due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. No more words. Time for action. There are more important things than football. Kaveh Solhekol, sports journalist

It is unknown if there will be sanctions against the Russia national team or if you will be denied participation in the next FIFA World Cupalthough it is a fact that his participation in the playoffs is in doubt until the attacks on Ukraine cease completely.